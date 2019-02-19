New Physical Therapist Assistant Program Starting at Herzing University-Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help meet workforce demands for one of the fastest growing occupations in the country, Herzing University today announced a new Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) program at its Minneapolis campus.

Enrollment for the program, which is designed to prepare students to take the National Physical Therapy Examination (NPTE) in order to gain licensure, is now open.

MPL PTA Inaugural Class Scholarships are available to individuals who enroll in the program for the May 2019 semester start. Up to $15,000 may be awarded to full-time students disbursed across their enrollment.

"We're offering a PTA program in Minneapolis because we know there is a significant need across the region that isn't slowing down," said Herzing-Minneapolis Campus President Jason Morgan. "Students will appreciate that the program has direct admission with no wait list and year-round study, allowing them to graduate in as little as 20 months. It's a great opportunity for someone who is looking to start a new career quickly."

According to the Department of Labor, employment for physical therapist assistants in Minnesota is expected to increase 19 percent through 2026. Nationally, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that employment for PTAs will increase 30 percent through 2026.

"Well-trained PTAs are a critical aspect of any physical therapy program," said Dr. Henry Lozano PT, DPT, Director of Rehabilitation at Capitol View Transitional Care Center in St. Paul. "They execute the care plan developed by the PT and work directly with patients to help them achieve their goals."

Physical therapist assistants work as a part of a team to provide services to patients under the guidance and supervision of physical therapists. They may assist in the treatment of individuals who have health-related conditions that limit their ability to perform functional activities. PTAs typically teach, coach and cheer on patients as they work through their treatment plan, as directed by the physical therapist.

Herzing's PTA program features small class sizes and a variety of clinical experiences. Classes include theoretical and practical instruction in addition to hands-on learning opportunities gained in Herzing's new state-of-the-industry lab and through clinical experiences with local healthcare partners.

Herzing University-Minneapolis is well-known for its focus on healthcare programs. In addition to the new PTA degree, the campus also offers occupational therapy assistant, dental assisting, dental hygiene and several nursing programs.

Herzing University provides career-focused programs, flexible schedules and a supportive learning environment to students across the country. The Minneapolis campus is at 435 Ford Road in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. For more information, visit the campus during business hours or call 612-360-2484.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with nine campuses across seven states, a continuing education division and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 30,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, diploma and continuing education programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2019, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission; www.hlcommission.org or (800) 621-7440. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

