New PIA National Officers Installed

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly elected national officers of the National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) were installed during the organization's September 29, 2018 board of directors meeting held in Portland, Maine. Each of the officers will serve one-year terms that began on October 1, 2018 and run through September 30, 2019.

As of October 1, 2018, Keith A. Savino, CPIA, of Mahwah, New Jersey became President; Dennis D. Kuhnke, CIC, CPIA of Milwaukee, Wisconsin became President-elect; Wayne F. White, CPA, CPIA, PFMM of Conway, Arkansas became Vice President/Treasurer; Anthony "Tony" Curti, CIC, LIC of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan became Secretary/Assistant Treasurer; and Timothy G. Russell, CPCU of Southport, Connecticut became Immediate Past President.

Founded in 1931, PIA is a national trade association that represents member insurance agents and their employees who sell and service all kinds of insurance, but specialize in coverage of automobiles, homes and businesses. PIA members are Local Agents Serving Main Street America SM. PIA's web address is www.pianet.com.

Photo caption: Left to right: Anthony "Tony" Curti; Wayne F. White; Dennis D. Kuhnke; Keith A. Savino; Timothy G. Russell

