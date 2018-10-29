New PickUp USA Fitness Franchise Opening in Raleigh-Durham Area

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PickUp USA Fitness (www.pickupusafitness.com) announced today that they will be opening a new franchise location in the Raleigh-Durham market. This will be the first PickUp USA to open in North Carolina, and will join other PickUp USA gyms in Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, and Texas.

Founded in 2011, PickUp USA gyms are full-service fitness clubs with services focused on basketball. Their clubs offer group and private basketball training, weight and cardio rooms, lounges, locker rooms, retail merchandise, and the company's main attraction – pickup basketball with referees.

Barry Pennell is the owner of the new PickUp USA in Raleigh-Durham. When asked what his top reasons were for starting a PickUp USA, Barry responded, "Basketball is a big part of my life, and I have been eager to do something entrepreneurial. I have always wanted to open a business with a concept like this, and I see a huge opportunity in our market for PickUp USA's services."

In a statement released from PickUp USA's corporate office in Los Angeles, PickUp USA's President, Jordan Meinster, talked about his outlook for the new location in Raleigh-Durham. "There is not a state in the country that is more synonymous with basketball than North Carolina," says Meinster. "Not having a PickUp USA in the area was definitely a void in our footprint. We couldn't be more excited about opening our first location in Raleigh-Durham, and we've found the perfect partner in Barry to help us enter this market."

The region, officially named the Raleigh–Durham–Chapel Hill combined statistical area (CSA), comprises the Raleigh and Durham–Chapel Hill metropolitan areas. A 2017 Census estimate put the population at 2,156,253, making it the second largest metropolitan area in the state of North Carolina behind Charlotte.

Basketball is a major part of the culture in the area; highlighted by three predominant NCAA basketball programs: Duke Blue Devils, NC State Wolfpack, and North Carolina Tar Heels.

PickUp USA estimates that close to 200,000 people in the area play basketball at some level, and they referenced this as a key reason for their optimism about their first club in Raleigh-Durham.

The Raleigh-Durham PickUp USA is aiming to open in mid 2019. More information on PickUp USA can be found at: www.pickupusafitness.com

