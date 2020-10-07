New Picture Book! Real Astronaut Highlights his Out-of-this-World Experience in Letters from Space Published by Sleeping Bear Press

"Clay's letters are packed with imagery and they share real experiences…that Anderson's young readers can look forward to having in their futures." - Barbara Morgan, NASA Astronaut (retired)

Starting with a letter to his mother on Flight Day 3 and ending with the mission's conclusion on Flight Day 152, Anderson's correspondence not only shares his experiences and details processes but also demonstrates how letter writing can help reduce the sense of isolation felt over long periods of time not only by astronauts, but by isolated members of our society as well. Communication is crucial to mental health whether circling the earth on the ISS or quarantining to prevent the spread of COVID. Anderson hopes this book will help inspire children to write letters of their own, to their loved ones, friends, or even to him! The book was published on September 15 by Ann Arbor-based publisher Sleeping Bear Press and is available wherever books are sold.

"This must-purchase entertains with a combination of zany art, humor, and solid facts for fascinated young readers craving space travel—even the armchair kind." – Starred School Library Journal Review

Clayton Anderson is the author of the award-winning A is for Astronaut: Blasting Through the Alphabet (Sleeping Bear Press, 2018); The Ordinary Spaceman (UN Press, 2015); and It's a Question of Space: An Ordinary Astronaut's Answers to Sometimes Extraordinary Questions (UN Press, 2018). He spent 30 years working for NASA, 15 as an engineer and 15 as an astronaut.

The book is illustrated by Budapest-based illustrator Susan Batori.

