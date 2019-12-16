New Plein Air Festival Comes to Morro Bay, CA to Support the Town's Thriving and Growing Art Culture

MORRO BAY, Calif., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's impossible to mistake Morro Bay for any other California surf town. Not just for the incredible active outdoor environment with working harbor and miles of pristine beaches. Not just for the natural estuary filled with infinite watchable wildlife, not to mention the massive, ancient volcanic plug known as Morro Rock that rises 576 feet from the ocean. Nope. But because it's also filled with incredibly talented artists showcasing works in every art medium imaginable from the fabulous Morro Bay Art Center to funky and fine galleries found all over town. Just wander the charming downtown village or stroll the active Embarcadero located right on the waterfront and you'll see it all for yourself.

Don't miss the Morro Bay, CA Plein Air Art Festival, April 13 - 16, 2020 Located in historic downtown, Art Center Morro Bay, CA has been the heart of the arts in this community for the past 60 years.

"For the artist in many of us, Morro Bay is the perfect place to pull out a camera or easels and document all of its beauty," explains Patricia Newton, President of the Morro Bay Art Association. "It's the perfect place for locals and visitors alike to enjoy breathtaking views where rolling hills meet the sea. Not to mention exploring all of the magnificent ways artists in Morro Bay interpret art and beauty at the plethora of galleries and shops."

NEW EVENT: Morro Bay Plein Air Art Festival, April 13 – 16, 2020

Morro Bay Tourism is excited to share that the inaugural Morro Bay Plein Air Art Festival is scheduled for spring of 2020. There are many ways to participate:

FREE: Plein Air Art Demonstration with International Artist & Instructor Guido Frick

April 13, 2020, 3-5 pm



Workshop: Plein Air Still Life and Landscape, with Guido Frick

April 14 & 15, 2020

Register for PAINT OUT

April 16, 2020, 8 am – 2 pm

VIP Party , Quick Draw, PAINT OUT Awards, and Silent & Live Auctions at the Inn at Morro Bay

April 16, 2020 4 – 8:30 pm

Funky and Fine Art Galleries

Don't miss exploring the many #morrobaymaker galleries including the Art Center Morro Bay. Located in historic downtown, Art Center Morro Bay has been the heart of the arts in this community for the past 60 years. Find out about other Morro Bay art galleries HERE.

For more information on all the exciting things to see and do in Morro Bay, visit www.morrobay.org.



