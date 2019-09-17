New Podcast From Bloomberg Law Explores Changes In Business And Practice Of Law

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced the launch of Law X.0, a podcast covering leading-edge legal trends and business of law topics to prepare listeners for the future of legal practice. The podcast will welcome innovators and influencers in law and the legal industry to explore topics such as litigation finance, legal tech, legal operations, emerging areas of law, and law firm innovation. Listeners can subscribe to the podcast at https://pro.bloomberglaw.com/law-xo-podcast/.

Co-hosts Dori Goldstein and Meg McEvoy, legal analysts in Bloomberg Law's analysis unit, will dig into today's challenging, shifting legal landscape, uncovering and analyzing trends in litigation, regulation and compliance, transactions, legal operations, and the legal market. Episode 1 features a discussion with Nell Minow, founder and former president of Institutional Shareholder Services and vice chair at ValueEdge Advisors, discussing trends in corporate governance.

"Lawyers today are facing unprecedented change in the substance of the law and in the structure and function of the legal industry," said Alex Butler, vice president of analysis and content, Bloomberg Law. "Law X.0 underscores Bloomberg Law's commitment to focusing on 'what's next' and will help our clients gain valuable insights into the trends and issues impacting their business or practice."

Guests in future episodes of Law X.0 include Maria T. Vullo, CEO of Vullo Advisory Services and former superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services, on cybersecurity compliance, and Iliana L. Peters, health law attorney and shareholder at Polsinelli and former acting deputy director and senior adviser for HIPAA Compliance and Enforcement at the HHS Office for Civil Rights, discussing HIPAA data breaches and compliance.

