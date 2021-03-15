New Podcast, 'Politics of Food,' Explores the Politics, Economics and Community Impact of the Food We Eat

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DCP Entertainment today announced the launch of the Politics of Food podcast, an in-depth look into the intentional politicization, economics and community impact of food on a global scale.

Cristina González, a political strategist and organizer, will host the show debuting March 31, featuring conversations with experts and everyday people, where we will learn the true impact of food.

Cristina Gonz?lez, host, The Politics of Food

"Considering that food is such a mainstay in our lives, so few of us are privy to the systems that impact what we eat, how we eat it, and why. We created this show to lift the veil on those systems," said González, a political strategist who has worked on numerous political campaigns in New York State. "I'm so excited to explore all these themes with food and politics at their center, issues that have social and economic implications in the everyday lives of folks, and dive into ways we can start fixing these broken systems."

González will talk to restaurateurs, executives at major food companies, farmers, consumers and experts on a wide variety of issues, including the impact of COVID-19 on restaurants, social issues like racism in food media, and the different ways political decisions work as a force to drive hunger across the globe.

"We're fortunate to be working with such a passionate & forward-thinking organizer like Cristina," said DCP Entertainment CEO Chris Colbert. "Her purpose-driven work is going to help shape the future of the global food industry."

Gonzalez added, "I've always loved food and feeding others, so it should come as no surprise that food is my love language. This podcast has been an extension of that love, of my love of food, of my love of community, and my deeply ingrained desire to address and fix the broken systems that prevent others from accessing something that should be a human right."

Throughout her career, González has been a passionate advocate for justice, including Zephyr Teachout's run for New York Attorney General, and Jumaane Williams's run for New York City Public Advocate. González is the co-founder of Women of Color for Progress, an organization that addresses the barriers women of color face when entering political life, and she is also the founder of She Fights Foundation, an organization that provides free boxing classes to young women from low-income backgrounds living in New York City. When González isn't working to elect better leaders, she loves cooking, boxing, and burning white supremacy to the ground.

The series is featured on all podcasting platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Google Podcasts, Stitcher.

For interviews with Christina González or the network's founder, Chris Colbert, contact Neil Foote, Foote Communications, [email protected] 214.448.3765.

About DCP Entertainment

DCP Entertainment, LLC is your destination for the underrepresented voice, sharing stories you won't find anywhere else. For more information, visit https://www.dcpofficial.com and follow @DCPofficial on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Related Images

cristina-gonz-lez.jpg

Cristina González

Cristina González, host, The Politics of Food

Related Links

DCP - The Politics of Food

SOURCE DCP Entertainment