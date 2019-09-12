New Podcast Series EPSTEIN: DEVIL IN THE DARKNESS Debuts With Bombshell Revelations From Secret Members Of Epstein's Inner Circle, Speaking For The First Time

"Jeffrey's nickname among the drivers was the pedophile because we used to pick up these young girls. And this was years before he was arrested. …It was a joke, it was, "Yeah, we're going to pick up the pedophile," because we'd go and we'd pick up these young girls. But I don't think we really believed that's what was happening, but it comes to pass that that's the truth, that's what was happening. But we used to call, it was a big joke in the office all the time."

"The way I feel about Epstein is he reminded me of John Gotti, like the Teflon Don… He could do whatever he wanted, whenever he wanted and nobody could touch him because he had money, he had influence, and he had dirt on all these people. And he was able to control and manipulate everything because everybody was afraid of him. Nobody would want that stuff to come out."

The shocking revelations continue in episode two, when the team discovers and speaks with the mysterious woman who says she helped recruit Epstein's stable of young massage therapists at his New Mexico compound. In this exclusive interview, she breaks her silence:

"There were photographs. Ghislaine thought she was quite the photographer and there would be photographs of, you know, like breasts and not necessarily who they were attached to. I remember this one photo of [inaudible] and I think two other girls in a bathtub, and they were naked."

"All we were tasked to do is to make sure that we had rather like a stable full of willing massage therapists that were willing to drive out there at a moment's notice. And, they would get compensated well for their trouble…and of course, they needed to be young, attractive, no visible piercings or tattoo's."

