New Podcast/Digital Series Dedicated To The Inspirational Stories of Women Leaders in Business Launches This Spring

Hosted by Jeanniey Walden, an award-winning business expert, author, mentor and Chief Innovation and Marketing Officer at DailyPay, each 30-minute episode will feature a frank and honest discussion with an inspirational female business leader, providing insight into the challenges they faced in rising up the corporate ladder. The conversation will showcase actionable tips for viewers to create their own path to success and shatter whatever glass ceilings arise on their journey.

The show will also include a Rising Stars segment that showcases a rising female star in business who exemplifies the next generation of fearless and ambitious leaders.

"Inspired by DailyPay's inclusive culture that fosters mentorship and career growth, SteppingUp will create meaningful dialogue and conversation that is well-positioned to have a lasting impact on the next generation of women leaders in business," said Irene Hendricks, Chief People Officer, DailyPay.

The SteppingUp Show, executive produced by Nataliya Yakushev, Paul Beck and Walden, will be available on Spotify, Apple and Google. The show will also be available across a series of platforms including YouTube channel.

Walden, a highly sought-after public speaker and frequent guest on television and radio, was inspired to launch the podcast while serving in a leadership position for the DailyPay's Employee Resource Group, DailyWomen.

"SteppingUp will celebrate women in business who every day are blazing trails, knocking down barriers and shattering glass ceilings," Walden said. "These are the everyday heroes who inspire us, motivate us and drive us to be the best version of ourselves. Announcing the launch on International Women's Day is our way of commemorating this important day."

