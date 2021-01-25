New Poll: As President Biden Calls for National Unity, Majority of Americans Support National Service to Bridge Divides

New polling data shows that the majority of Americans support an expansion of civilian national service opportunities. Tweet this

"President Biden has made restoring the soul of our nation the core of his campaign and his Administration —national service does just that and more, and this poll shows that is something a bipartisan majority of Americans support," said Jesse Colvin, CEO of Service Year Alliance, a national non-profit organization that advocates to make national service an expectation and opportunity for all young people. "National service is a human capital solution that the Biden-Harris Administration can apply as a tool to solve the challenges confronting our nation - from COVID-19 to climate change and unemployment to racial injustice - while allowing young Americans to get to know one another."

Other notable data from the poll shows:

77% of respondents to the poll, including majorities of both Democrats and Republicans, said they strongly or somewhat support Congress passing legislation that would expand national service opportunities, such as AmeriCorps and the Peace Corps.

55% believe expanding national service should be a high or medium priority for the incoming Biden-Harris Administration.

67% believe that President-elect Biden should prioritize programs or proposals that have the ability to heal divides in the country.

63% agree that national service programs, like AmeriCorps, are a good way to help heal divides in the country.

62% of Americans would be very or somewhat likely to recommend a national service program to a young person they cared about.

Last year, the bipartisan CORPS Act was introduced by U.S. Senators Chris Coons (D-Del.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Angus King (I-Maine), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Richard Durbin (D-Illinois) and Roy Blunt (R-Missouri) to expand national service programs to help the country respond to and recover from the public health, economic, and social crises that emerged due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Full poll results are available here .

About Serve America Together

Serve America Together is a campaign to make national service part of growing up in America. The campaign is led by a coalition of over a dozen military and civilian service organizations as well as a group of bipartisan co-chairs including Gen. (Ret.) Stan McChrystal, Howard Schultz, Former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, Former Congressman Joe Heck, Former Gov. Deval Patrick, Arianna Huffington, Laura Lauder, Andrew Hauptman, and Jeff Huber. It is a project of Service Year Alliance, an organization working to make a year of paid, full-time service — a service year — a common expectation and opportunity for all young Americans. Learn more about Service Year Alliance at serviceyearalliance.org .

SOURCE Serve America Together