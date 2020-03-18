New Poll Data About Voters With Disabilities and the 2020 Election to Be Released During Online News Conference at Noon ET, March 19

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Steve Bartlett and Jennifer Laszlo Mizrahi from the disability inclusion organization RespectAbility and Stan Greenberg, Ph.D., from the polling firm Greenberg Quinlan Rosner Research (GQRR) at noon ET on Thursday, March 19, to talk about new findings from a recently completed phone poll of 1,000 registered voters living in 16 presidential and Senate battleground states, conducted by Democracy Corps and Greenberg Research.

The data will be released at 12 p.m. ET, on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

RSVP for the press conference via Zoom:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WItq0GYhT4CHLoGB0wXLhg

This online presentation will share brand new data freshly collected from a new poll of likely voters in key battleground states. The disability community, which includes more than 56 million Americans and accounted for 18 million voters in 2018, could be a decisive factor in determining who wins the White House and other key races in November.

As such, reporters and political operatives need to know: What issues matter most to voters with disabilities? How can campaigns get their message across to these voters? Are people with disabilities energized and engaged with one party or another? How is the coronavirus outbreak affecting the disability community, a high-risk group? This online news conference - with time for Q&A - will answer these and other crucial questions.

Date: March 19, 2020

Time: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT

Speakers:

Hon. Steve Bartlett, Chairman, RespectAbility

Stan Greenberg, CEO, Greenberg Quinlan Rosner Research (GQRR)

Jennifer Laszlo Mizrahi, President and CEO, RespectAbility

As the country is gripped with issues surrounding the coronavirus, find out what the community who is the most at risk - people with disabilities - cares about and who they are supporting in the upcoming 2020 election cycle.

Learn more about how political candidates and campaign staff are reaching out to voters with disabilities on The RespectAbility Report, nonpartisan political commentary on U.S. elections with a focus on disability issues: https://therespectabilityreport.org.

RespectAbility is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that fights stigmas and advances opportunities so people with disabilities can fully participate in all aspects of their communities. RespectAbility does not rate or endorse candidates. View more coverage of 2020 presidential candidates.

Media Contact:

Lauren Appelbaum

Email: [email protected]

