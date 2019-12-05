New Poll Reveals Americans' High Hopes For - But High Fears of - Drones

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest conference on drones – unmanned flying vehicles increasingly used by governments, industry and individuals – meeting this week in Amsterdam, heard that only a small majority of Americans view drones favorably, and a strong majority have serious safety concerns about them. However, Americans overwhelmingly expect drones to begin home deliveries in the next five to ten years.

Those sometimes-contradictory findings were shared by veteran U.S. political and crisis communications expert John Ashford, chairman of The Hawthorn Group, an Alexandria, Virginia based public affairs firm. They were based on a poll Hawthorn commissioned from TargetPoint who completed 801 telephone interviews November 17-19, with a margin of error of +/- three points. Additional data on shooting down drones and security threats from Chinese manufactured drones came from an on-line poll conducted by 1Q on November 25.

The TargetPoint poll's specific finding were as follows:

Americans expect drones to be more prevalent and currently trust the industry

70% expect home delivery in 5-10 years.



68% believe that commercial use over communities will be safe.

However, support for drones is soft.

58% think drones are a good idea; 42% do not



51% support neighborhood deliveries; 49% think they are too dangerous.

A strong majority is concerned about safety and drones.

68% are concerned; only 7% are not concerned at all.

An overwhelming majority expect something will go wrong and support regulation.

82% believe commercial drones used for small scale and cargo deliveries will cause a serious accident sooner or later.



71% have privacy concerns.



93% want some form of regulation.

The 1Q poll found that Chinese made drones raise additional concerns

83% think security concerns about Chinese manufacturers are valid.



71% think Chinese made drones should be banned from U.S. Government Agencies.



55% think Chinese made drones should be banned from U.S. businesses and individuals.

