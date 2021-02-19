New Poll Reveals Bipartisan Rejection of "Gender Identity" Policies in West Virginia

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new poll conducted by Spry Strategies on behalf of Women's Liberation Front (WoLF) found that an overwhelming majority of West Virginia voters across all parties do not support "gender identity" policies such as those included in the proposed "Equality Act", which would eliminate women's single-sex spaces and accommodations.

"Across all party affiliations, West Virginia voters understand that human beings cannot change sex and that it will harm women and girls to pretend otherwise," said Natasha Chart, WoLF Executive Director. "Members of Congress must come together and act on this rare moment of bipartisan agreement to defend women's right to single-sex spaces."

Summary of Key Results

There is wide, cross-partisan, agreement that men should not be allowed in women's intimate spaces such as changing rooms or homeless shelters, even if they identify as women.

86 percent of WV voters agree that male domestic abusers and sex offenders should not be allowed to serve their sentence in a women's prison regardless of their claimed "gender identity," including 78 percent of registered democrats.

84 percent of WV voters, including a majority of democrats, believe that women's and girls' athletics should be limited in participation to females.

80 percent of WV voters believe that employees should generally be allowed to express spiritual or personal convictions outside of the workplace without getting fired.

Nearly all questions on "gender identity" policies revealed bipartisan support for preserving women's single-sex spaces and accommodations such as homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters, changing rooms, and sports. The poll also revealed widespread disapproval of employees being fired for expressing spiritual or personal convictions outside of the workplace, including among young and liberal voters.

Very few West Virginia voters actually support the policies that would be put into place by the Equality Act. Many voters said they would be more likely to vote for both Senator Capito and Senator Manchin if they expressed support for legislation that limits participation in women's and girls' sports to only female athletes.

The results are consistent with national and statewide polling in California, Idaho , and South Dakota which show that while U.S. voters largely support anti-discrimination measures to protect minorities, mainstream voters also disapprove of "gender identity" policies that would impact women's single-sex facilities and accommodations.

Full poll results: https://www.womensliberationfront.org/news/wv-polling-gender-identity

