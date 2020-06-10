New pollinator garden at Duke Energy Tippecanoe Solar Power Plant in Indiana helps pollinator species thrive

PLAINFIELD, Ind., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Duke Energy solar power plant in West Lafayette, Ind., which provides clean, renewable electric energy, also now helps renew and increase populations of so-called "pollinator species" important to the growth and reproduction of flowers and food plants.

Approximately 1.5 acres of the plant site at the Discovery Park District have been planted in native pollinator wildflowers. This area will create a rich habitat supporting a diverse population of birds, bees, butterflies and other pollinators. The planting will decrease Duke Energy's operating and maintenance costs while continuing the company's legacy as a responsible environmental steward by providing habitat for endangered pollinator species.

The 1.6-megawatt Tippecanoe Solar Power Plant began producing clean, emissions-free energy for Duke Energy customers late 2019. It is located in the Discovery Park District near Purdue University.

The solar power plant generates enough electricity annually to power about 230 average homes with carbon-free energy. The plant has approximately 7,000 solar panels, and is expected to provide energy for more than 30 years.

The pollinator garden has been recognized by the Indiana Wildlife Federation and National Wildlife Federation's Certified Wildlife Habitat program.

According to the website pollinator.org, pollination occurs when pollen is moved within flowers or carried from flower to flower by pollinating animals such as birds, bees, bats, butterflies, moths, beetles, or other animals, or by the wind. The transfer of pollen in and between flowers of the same species leads to fertilization, and successful seed and fruit production for plants.

While somewhere between 75% and 95% of all pollinating plants need help with pollination, many pollinator populations are in decline, due in part to a loss of nesting and feeding habits.

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), provides about 6,600 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 840,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Discovery Park District

The $1 billion Discovery Park District is a transformational center of innovation on the western edge of the Purdue University campus. The more than 400-acre district offers a thriving, walkable, urban setting that provides a unique opportunity to collaborate with thought leaders, visionaries, researchers and students at Purdue University. The district includes laboratories, advanced manufacturing facilities, offices, retail shops, restaurants, housing, green space and trails. Managed by the Purdue Research Foundation and its master planning partner Browning Investments LLC, the district already includes a public airport with a 7,000-foot runway, and international companies including Rolls-Royce, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories and Saab. For more information, visit Discovery Park District.

