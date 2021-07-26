New Pomeroy Website Focuses on Delivering Workplace Transformation Post-pandemic

Pomeroy has launched a new website to address the challenges companies face in a post-pandemic business environment. Tweet this

"Our new website was completely redesigned based upon issues customers told us they encounter with regard to their digital transformation in an increasingly competitive marketplace," said Stephen Vandegriff, Pomeroy Vice President, Digital Strategy. "Our goal is to make it easy for people to know exactly what we're all about from the moment they click on our website and that is to help our clients digitally transform their workplace and deliver great user experiences."

The new Pomeroy website focuses on achieving an agile, optimized workplace through effective technology delivery strategies that support employees returning to the office and/or maintaining remote, at-home workplaces; leverage intelligent automation to drive productivity and competitiveness while reducing operational costs; and, recruiting skilled IT talent in a tight, high demand market.

About Pomeroy

Pomeroy partners with clients to deliver integrated solutions that enable the digital workplace. We understand the interdependence between today's end users, the networks they rely on to stay connected and productive, and the critical data they need to drive positive business outcomes. Our holistic solutions create a digital workplace that is intelligent, highly available, fully enabled, and fully connected through a comprehensive portfolio of managed services that includes Workplace, Network, Hybrid IT, Technical Staffing and a full range of procurement & logistics services. Learn more at https://pomeroy.com/.

