New Pop-Tarts® Frosted Confetti Cake Bites Will Remind Fans Of '90s Birthday Parties At The Roller Rink Or Arcade With Every Bite

Packed with cake flavor and blinged out with edible glitter, Pop-Tarts Frosted Confetti Cake Bites are "all that" and a "totally fly" new snacking option that will appeal to anyone who appreciates '90s culture. The celebratory flavor will make you think it's your birthday with every bite — whether you're at the mall, the arcade or just chillin' at home.

"At Pop-Tarts, we're always looking for the next flavor innovation, and with the popularity of '90s nostalgia culture, new Frosted Confetti Cake Bites will be a hit with fans looking for a taste of the past," said Sarah Reinecke, Director of Brand Marketing for Kellogg's Portable Wholesome Snacks. "These colorful snacks taste like you're eating a slice of birthday cake on the go, no baking required."

Pop-Tarts Frosted Confetti Cake Bites will be available this month at retailers nationwide in a five-count box, and a 10-count box at Walmart stores.

For more information on Pop-Tarts Frosted Confetti Cake Bites, follow Pop-Tarts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

SOURCE Kellogg Company

Related Links

http://www.kelloggcompany.com/

