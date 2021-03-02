New Portable Solar Refrigerator to Use in Power Outage Emergencies

DELAWARE CITY, Del., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The dramatic power losses in Texas and Colorado left people without ways to keep their food cool and protected. This resulted in hundreds of dollars lost per household. EcoSolarCool's new solar-powered, portable refrigerator could keep this from happening ever again.

EcoSolarCool launches the 3.4 cu ft portable DC refrigerator ESCR1XPR that is available for purchase today.

Solar refrigerator 3.4 cu ft by EcoSolarCool

This portable fridge includes and runs on a rechargeable lithium battery that can last for at least 12 hours. It can be charged with solar power, but also through DC power from a car, truck, RV, or home socket.

The EcoSolarCool ESCR1XPR portable DC refrigerator could also be used on a boat, tiny home, or at any off-the-grid house. While normal refrigerators run on 120 volts, ours runs on 12, 24, and 120 volts. It is 3.4 cu ft (95L) and cools down to -0.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

"EcoSolarCool is very excited about having this new portable choice available," Shelby Sansone, a spokesperson said. "The more solar refrigerators we are able to offer the better. We want all potential customers to have a product that can be affordable and a good fit for their needs especially in an emergency."

EcoSolarCool is a global brand that manufactures highly efficient solar refrigerators and solar freezer products ranging in sizes from 3.4 to 15.9 cubic feet. We design products that provide independence, reduce greenhouse gas pollution, and could even increase property value.

The EcoSolarCool ESCR1XPR portable DC refrigerator is currently listed at $795 and comes with a two-year warranty. Get it today with a special 10% discount for a limited time only.

EcoSolarCool reviews can be explored here .

More details about EcoSolarCool and all product offerings can be found at https://www.ecosolarcool.com.

For interviews about our products and how they can help families across the region during potential natural emergencies, please contact Shelby Sansone at 888 558 5123.

EcoSolarCool® is a global brand of solar refrigerators and solar freezers, servicing consumers worldwide since 2007. We have offices at 16192 Coastal Hwy Lewes, DE 19958 and Tower 5, Collins Square, 727 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC 3008, Australia.

Related Images

portable-solar-refrigerator.jpg

Portable Solar Refrigerator ESCR1PRX by EcoSolarCool

Solar refrigerator 3.4 cu ft by EcoSolarCool

Related Links

EcoSolarCool® Australia

EcoSolarCool Reviews

SOURCE EcoSolarCool