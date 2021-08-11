New Potentiam Platform Harnesses the Power of Blockchain to Benefit Artists

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new online platform that aims to redesign the music landscape with a one-of-a-kind network for musicians, artists, influencers, and other key players in the music industry was recently launched by Potentiam.

Potentiam addresses income equality for musicians – the top one percent of artists earn 77 percent of all recorded music income, and most artists earn just six-to-18 percent of the revenue generated by their music – through the power of modern technologies like blockchain.

Using blockchain, Potentiam will guarantee fair compensation for artists, transparent and reliable payment rules, and extensive music content. Potentiam will have a digital token (PTM) for payments and revenue management for both artists and consumers, creating new possibilities in the music industry. Artists can advertise, distribute their music, meet potential collaborators and earn rewards in the form of PTM tokens.

In addition, artists, brands, and influencers can connect and interact with audiences directly by using the newly released, game-changing marketing tool in the Potentiam platform. And all participants that add value will receive financial rewards without the need for a third party.

Other benefits of Potentiam's network include direct lines of communication between creators and consumers, royalty-free streaming, exclusive releases and access to live performances, and a fair business model that rewards everyone in the music industry value chain.

To join Potentiam's growing network and collaborate with music creators, fans from all over the world, and to sign up for Potentiam's wallet, visit potentiam.io .

About Potentiam

Potentiam is the blockchain music platform run by music lovers, for music lovers – and we are not just talking about consumers. No, we are developing a one-of-a-kind network for musicians, artists, marketers, content writers, stagehands, and other key players in the music industry to connect and collaborate in new and exciting ways. The network's core purpose is to facilitate interactions between music creators and consumers without the need for intermediaries. We do this by building interconnecting platforms that offer the same services at a fraction of the price. Through Potentiam, music creators can earn more, and music lovers also receive rewards for their contributions. Are you ready to join the revolution?

