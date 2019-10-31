New Potomac Edison Substation Will Enhance Service Reliability in Northern Frederick County

WILLIAMSPORT, Md., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), is nearing completion of a new substation and additional distribution circuits that will help enhance service reliability for customers in northern Frederick County, Md.

Located in the Foxville area, the substation will split an existing 114-mile circuit serving about 1,300 customers into two circuits that will serve about 650 customers each in the Myersville, Wolfsville and Foxville areas. The two newly created distribution circuits will include technology that will automatically isolate outages and restore customers on the remaining portions of the circuits. This new distribution automation system will reduce the number of customers affected by an outage.

"The new substation, along with distribution line upgrades we have completed in the area, will enhance reliability for nearly 1,300 customers in a densely forested area of northern Frederick County," said James A. Sears, Jr., FirstEnergy's president of Maryland Operations. "The substation will be put into service in early December, helping to reduce service interruptions for customers in an area that has been prone to tree-related outages."

The project also includes rebuilding nearly six miles of a 12-kV distribution line near Wolfsville, Md., and installing about half a mile of underground distribution line leaving the new substation.

Potomac Edison serves about 263,000 customers in seven Maryland counties and 137,000 customers in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Follow Potomac Edison at www.potomacedison.com, on Twitter @PotomacEdison, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PotomacEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

Editor's Note: Photos of the new Potomac Edison substation are available for download on Flickr.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

Related Links

http://www.firstenergycorp.com

