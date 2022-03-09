NEW PREDATOR SNEAKY PETE POOL CUES AT BILLIARDS DIRECT

SAN DIEGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest Predator Sneaky Pete pool cues are available for sale right now at Billiards Direct. Predator pool cues are always in high demand from pool players who crave the best performance, and these new Predator Sneaky Pete Cues are definitely some of their best pool cues yet.

Predator Sneaky Pete pool cues feature subtle inlay points on the outside, with high-technology construction techniques used on the pool cue's interior. Predator Sneaky Pete cues combine cutting-edge manufacturing techniques and classic pool hall stylings, which make them the preferred choice of pool players who like to "play for keeps" at the pool hall.