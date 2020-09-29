New Premixed Cocktail Line, Uptown Wine Cocktails, Named Editors' Pick and Best New Wine of 2020

CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Only months after its April launch, Uptown Wine Cocktails has won two major awards in grocery and convenience – Progressive Grocer's Editors' Pick and Convenience Store News' Best New Wine of 2020.

The BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion team entered the cocktail line in both contests this summer. According to Convenience Store News, nearly 100 companies entered to win in 38 categories.

BuzzBallz/Southern Champion

In mid-August, the team learned that the Uptown Wine Cocktails Chocolatini was granted Best Wine by the publication.

The team was granted the Progressive Grocer's Editors' Pick win even earlier – the end of July. The accomplishment was published in the magazine and on the site mid-September.

The mark of success for this brand didn't begin or end with these awards, however. Over the past few months, Uptown Cocktails has been one of the top-selling brands under the BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion umbrella and has already been named a top ten premixed cocktail by *Nielsen.

"The reason it's doing really well is the [ready-to-drink] space has exploded," said Blair Casey, Vice President of Sales at BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion. "Millennials want their cocktails and they want them now. In grocery stores, they prefer the ease of picking up a full cocktail on the go instead of having to go home with a bunch of ingredients to make one cocktail."

Flavor innovation and premium packaging are also factors that make Uptown Wine Cocktails stand out on shelves. There are currently six bold flavors – Lemon Tea, Ruby Red Grapefruit, Margarita, Mango Margarita, Strawberry Margarita and Chocolatini; all of which are made with natural juices or creams. Each cocktail is 13.9 percent ABV and sealed in a 1.5-liter, frosted bottle.

To find them in stores, visit https://www.uptowncocktails.com/store-locator/ .

*NIELSEN, xAOC & Convenience, wine cocktails, 26 weeks ending 6/13/20

About BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion

BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion is a woman-owned and family-operated Texas distillery, winery and brewery founded in 2009 as the result of Merrilee Kick's master's degree thesis project. In a little over 10 years, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion has greatly expanded its product base and begun to grow into a worldwide brand. As the only combined distillery, winery and brewery in the US that is woman owned, this company has gained significant recognition, boasting distribution in 45 states, several countries abroad and growing. The company maintains a fun brand message as they create high-quality, premixed cocktails, as well as small-batch spirits. Learn more at: http://www.southern-champion.com/ and www.buzzballz.com .

Contact:

Kim Diggs, PR/Communications Manager

972-439-1879 ext. 134

[email protected]

SOURCE BuzzBallz/Southern Champion

Related Links

http://www.southern-champion.com

