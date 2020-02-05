New president officially recognized at the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellie Antinori-Lent, MSN, RN, ACNS-BC, BC-ADM, CDCES, FADCES was officially recognized last week at the meeting of the board of directors as the 2020 president of the newly rebranded Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES). Antinori-Lent brings 30 years of experience in diabetes care, with a background in nursing and passion for relationship-based care.

"It's a big year for the association with a new name and title for the specialty, so I'm excited to work with members and partners to leverage this once-in-a-century opportunity," said Antinori-Lent. "My hope as the 2020 president is to use my passion for motivation and focus on person-centered care to get members excited, not just about the work we do, but about the work we can do! There are so many opportunities to ensure every person working in diabetes care is able to reach their maximum potential and can access the right tools to optimize care for the person with diabetes, prediabetes or cardiometabolic conditions."

Antinori-Lent brings with her a strong background in volunteerism, having served as president in her local ADCES Western Pennsylvania State Coordinating Body before joining the ADCES board of directors. Her passion for technology and focus on professional growth for members comes as the association continues to expand into diabetes tech training, through Danatech.org, and partnerships that have created resources like the ADCES and American Association of Nurse Practitioners' Professional CGM Implementation Playbook.

Antinori-Lent is currently a programmatic nurse specialist at the UPMC Nursing Education and Research Department where she serves as a diabetes care and education specialist and represents the hospital in systemwide diabetes work.

About the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists

ADCES is an interdisciplinary professional membership organization dedicated to improving prediabetes, diabetes and cardiometabolic care through innovative education, management and support. With more than 12,000 professional members including nurses, dietitians, pharmacists and others, ADCES has a vast network of practitioners working to optimize care and reduce complications. ADCES offers an integrated care model that lowers the cost of care, improves experiences and helps its members lead so better outcomes follow. Learn more at DiabetesEducator.org, or visit us on Facebook or LinkedIn (Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists), Twitter (@ADCESdiabetes) and Instagram (@ADCESdiabetes).

