New Price Compare Site Tripindicator.com Helps Find the Best Value Family Days Out in 2021

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent travel sentiment survey conducted by Generali Global Assistance shows that nearly 56% of the respondent dream of going on a vacation and are planning to travel this year, the future of travel is starting to look hopeful. Indeed, there is a significant growth in holiday bookings for this year's Easter and summer seasons.

Across the world, cultural attractions, history excursions, themed sightseeing tours, wine sampling tours, kids' events, and family outdoor activities are adopting precautions to combat the spread of COVID-19. Such measures include limiting the number of guests to comply with social distancing rules. While it helps control the virus, it can also cause prices to spike up. Now the challenge is finding the right sightseeing tours and family days out that have the best value.

Tripindicator.com is a new price comparison website that provides families, tourists, day-trippers, and holidaymakers with a wide range of options for great trips that meet all budgets. The aim to help travellers plan for a hassle-free and enjoyable trip while staying safe during this time of the pandemic.

The price is right - and right at customers' fingertips

Cash-conscious families, tourists and holidaymakers can discover the best value sightseeing and days out throughout the world destination with new travel comparison website Tripindicator.com

First ever dedicated price comparison website for city attractions and skip the line sightseeing tours, cruise tours, kids' activities, outdoor activities, wine day trips in the UK, Europe , US, Asia , Middle East and global tourist hotspots

website for city attractions and skip the line sightseeing tours, cruise tours, kids' activities, outdoor activities, wine day trips in the UK, , US, , and global tourist hotspots In conjunction with world's leading activities suppliers like Viator, Tiqets, Ticketbar, GetYourGuide, Civitatis, Klook, CitySightseeing and Manawa

This brand new site is incredibly user friendly and features over 20 trip categories to help visitors find what they're looking for quickly and easily

Aims to give an economic boost to beleaguered tourist industry

Tripindicator.com is committed to saving time and money by offering consumers a quick and easy way to find fun all it takes is a few clicks to find the perfect Easter or summer activities for singles, couples and families.

A different kind of comparison site

Unlike other price comparison sites which focus only on flights, hotels and car hire, Tripindicator.com is the first price comparison website offering consumers a way to find the best-priced family day out activities without trawling through different websites or spend hours on hold to find the best Easter activities at the best price.

Tripindicator.com covers a more than 20 categories of fun options from city attractions, theatre shows and concerts, private skip the line museum tours, hop on hop off tours, city cruise tours to cultural sightseeing walking tours, ghost and vampires tours, kids' outdoor activities, water sports adventure, private day trips, a variety of tours on foot, bike or other means, plus a vast array of activities.

It also offers a very handy 'comparison' guide for destinations or day-out activities – such as skip the line attractions or sightseeing tours – so travellers can make the perfect choice and fantastic savings on day-out activities.

About Tripindicator.com

Launched by Reddy Yattapu of London-based Smooth Move Consultancy, Tripindicator.com is the first ever comparison site for day trips and tourist attractions. Quick, easy, user friendly, and free to use, Tripindicator.com provides price comparisons on thousands of trips and activities at the click of a button.

Founder, Reddy, says:

"There are lots of websites for flights, hotels and car rentals comparison but not one which enables families and tourists to compare ticket prices of sightseeing tours and attractions.

"Families and tourists can spend a small fortune organising days out and activities when on holiday or travelling and this is a very easy way for them to find the best value.

"This really will make a difference to those holiday budgets, while attractions will also feel the benefit with increased footfall. This really should be a boost for everyone.

"Tripindicator have brought all this together by comparing the leading websites and will be adding more as Tripindicator.com is committed to providing travellers with the best sightseeing tours and attractions tickets comparison site.

"We're hoping that this will provide a boost to everyone; consumers and businesses alike."

Tripindicator.com also provides price comparisons for airport transfers, car hire via economy bookings and accommodation via booking.com. It also has practical information including guides to the best airport to fly to global destinations and terminal guides to 165 airports.

Tripindicator.com is mobile friendly and plans for an app are in development.

Company contact:

Contact Name: Reddy Yattapu

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.tripindicator.com

SOURCE Tripindicator.com

Related Links

https://www.tripindicator.com

