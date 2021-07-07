New ProCare After-Sales Service Program Tailored for Canon Colorado Customers

Colorado series printers are designed for optimal productivity with minimal operator intervention and manual maintenance. The ProCare service program reflects this philosophy, giving customers the added confidence they need to always deliver. Due to its diverse user-friendly service features, this program allows print service providers to focus on what matters most—exceeding client expectations on quality, delivering within tight turnaround times, growing their business, and increasing profits.

"Since launching the Colorado series in 2017, the technology has truly disrupted the market and, with over 2,000 installations worldwide printing more than 270 million square feet to date, feedback has been extremely positive," said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America, Inc. "It's great to see so many customers realizing the benefits of UVgel technology, which we created to give the best balance of productivity, uptime and quality, while also helping to reduce total cost of ownership."

Kowalczuk continues, "We know from our customers that the Colorado is much more than a production device for them. It's a solution for bringing artwork to life, meeting tight deadlines, and fulfilling critical application requirements. Print service providers can rely on the Colorado for daily use and can trust its performance to enhance their business's messaging. We take great pride in knowing our customers have a technology they can rely on and a solutions partner who is ready to help them deliver."

ProCare contracts are available for three, four, or five years, with the option to extend support after the initial contract has ended. Additional support options include premium print head replacement/maintenance.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com.

