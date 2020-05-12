New Product Gives Businesses Best Chance Of Getting Their Loans

DENVER, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Critical Mission Consulting, LLC, (CMC) a Denver based business management consultancy, added a new tool to its capital advisory portfolio to provide borrowers and lenders certainty that a loan will be repaid, easing concerns created during the uncertain economic atmosphere created by the COVID-19 pandemic. CMC is offering Performance Guarantee Insurance (PGI) with the backing of major insurance companies.



According to CMC Founder, T.J. Agresti, "The COVID-19 pandemic has hit businesses in all sectors very hard. Although cash flow has been turned off, in many cases these businesses will still be viable when the economy opens up." He continued, "This means business owners need cash now, however lenders need assurances the loan will be repaid in light of the perceived additional risk. PGI offers just that – a guarantee that the loan will be repaid."



Mr. Agresti and his group have a history of creating innovative capital advisory solutions and risk mitigation structures as well as arranging over $700 million of venture, private equity, and debt financings. CMC's PGI coverage is backed by investment grade, S & P Ratings AA, or better, insurance companies. The coverage is available on loans sizes of $5 million and up and takes 30 - 90 days to issue.



PGI is another well-timed and innovative solution for businesses and lenders facing barriers to a loan approval. Mr. Agresti stressed, in a recent blog, that these are particularly difficult times for businesses on both the financial and the communications front. He said, "There's great uncertainty about jobs and the economy, about the federal SBA and PPP loans, and about reopening businesses and the potential for closing them again later in the year. Performance Guarantee Insurance enables both small and large businesses to engage lenders and acquire much needed cash. The insurance increases the likelihood of borrowing success by improving the creditworthiness of the borrower thereby reducing the risk for lenders. This is a great message to send to internal and external stakeholders, as well as lenders who want to help businesses survive these unprecedented times."

About Critical Mission Consulting, LLC



Critical Mission Consulting, LLC was founded in 2013 to offer business leaders a multidisciplinary suite of professional services in business management, corporate communications, crisis preparedness and management, multimedia production and marketing, capital advisory, business exit planning and business legal services. The composition of the group is designed to solve almost every problem facing a business with a group of attorneys, former executives, multimedia creators, insurance, and risk professionals.



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12822152



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Critical Mission Consulting, LLC

Related Links

https://www.criticalmissionconsulting.com

