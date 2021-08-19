New Product Investments from Classy Drive Easier Giving Experience

Expanded Payment Options : Venmo and Paypal will be integrated with Classy Pay this fall, making Classy one of the first platforms to offer both payment options.

Embedded Checkout : Nonprofits will now have the option to embed a checkout form directly on their website, which will streamline a supporter's checkout journey while donating online and increase conversion.

Recurring Giving: Classy will continue to invest in innovation in recurring giving so donors can engender long-term loyalty and ongoing support for causes they care about. This includes launching new recurring frequencies that include bi-weekly, weekly and daily recurring frequency options in addition to the existing annual, semi-annual, quarterly and monthly recurring frequency options. This enhances an organization's ability to effectively target their campaigns in a cadence that makes the appeal more relevant and appealing to the donor.

Large-Scale Events: For nonprofits whose revenue relies heavily on events, Classy is investing in a more robust virtual events platform, including hybrid event capabilities. This will also include the launch of Campaign Templating, which allows an organization to create a foundation for all associated campaigns so you don't have to start from scratch. This is especially helpful for nonprofits whose chapters run affiliate events, virtually, in-person, or both, across the country. Other enterprise events features will include tools for managing transaction and participant engagement on the day of an event, communication tools, and other features that enhance the supporter experience.

"At Classy, we design every experience from the perspective of the donor," said Classy CEO, Chris Himes. "Our new product offerings will make the donation journey more intuitive, ultimately driving more social impact for nonprofits."

Leading these new product developments will be Eric Pannese, Classy's new Senior Vice President of Product Management and Design. Pannese joins the Classy team from Medallia, a SaaS-based customer experience management platform, and brings over 20 years of technology experience,13 years of it working with SaaS products across a wide range of verticals, from finance and retail to hospitality.

His deep focus on customer experience will mesh seamlessly with Classy's commitment to a customer-first mentality. By leading product development with the customer top-of-mind, Pannese will help ensure that Classy is continuously delivering cutting-edge technology with products that meet the needs of nonprofits, ultimately driving more funding, and more impact.

"I am thrilled to be a part of Classy, furthering our commitment to customer-forward product development," said Eric Pannese, SVP of Product Management & Design at Classy. " User experience is sometimes overlooked when making decisions on a tight non-profit budget, but it is key to attracting and retaining the donors that will help our customers better meet the needs of the communities that they are serving."

These updates come on the heels of Classy's $118M Series D funding round , where Classy committed to further investing in product development. Pannese's hire along with the new product innovation is just the first step in a long journey to improve technology for nonprofits to move their missions forward.

Learn more about Classy Pay here , and about Classy's leadership team here .

About Classy

Classy is a B Corp Certified Public Benefit Corporation and giving experience platform that enables nonprofits to connect supporters with the causes they care about. Based in San Diego, CA and trusted by thousands of nonprofits, from the fastest-growing nonprofits to some of the world's largest social organizations, Classy's platform provides the formats and flexibility to activate donors when and how they need to by creating more relevant connections to their causes. Since 2011, Classy has helped nonprofits mobilize and empower the world for good by helping them raise over $3 billion on its platform. Classy also hosts the Collaborative conference and the Classy Awards to spotlight the innovative work nonprofits are implementing around the globe. For more information, visit www.classy.org.

