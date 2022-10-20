New Product Safety Recalls

Oct 20, 2022, 09:32 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

TJX Recalls Baby Blankets Due to Choking, Entrapment and Strangulation Hazards 
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/TJX-Recalls-Baby-Blankets-Due-to-Choking-Entrapment-and-Strangulation-Hazards 

Gel Blaster Recalls Gel Blaster SURGE Model 1.0 Toy Guns Due to Fire Hazard
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Gel-Blaster-Recalls-Gel-Blaster-SURGE-Model-1-0-Toy-Guns-Due-to-Fire-Hazard 

Backyard Nature Products Recalls Birds Choice Acrylic Bird Baths Due to Fire Hazard 
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Backyard-Nature-Products-Recalls-Birds-Choice-Acrylic-Bird-Baths-Due-to-Fire-Hazard 

AQUALUNG Recalls Buoyancy Compensator Devices Due to Injury and Drowning Hazards
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/AQUALUNG-Recalls-Buoyancy-Compensator-Devices-Due-to-Injury-and-Drowning-Hazards 

