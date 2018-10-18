New Production Of Raphael Mostel's Musical Voyage "The Travels Of Babar" To Debut November 2 & 3, 2018 At Florence Gould Hall

Fresh from its universally-acclaimed — "Shouts of Joy!" wrote Musik Heute [Music Today] — sold-out debut in Europe by the Berliner Philharmoniker, composer Raphael Mostel's new "Travels of Babar" will be presented in its original scoring for eight musicians and narrator, in the full new HD multi-media production using the original watercolors of Jean de Brunhoff's illustrations for the first time in the U.S. by www.SourceMusic.org

Experiencing the World Premiere of the new version of the hour-long show, critics in Berlin were "amazed — because the audience's concentration lasted an insanely long time! …the kids were really engaged. Mostel drew so many colors from the eight musicians." All three performances in NYC will be narrated by Leah Pisar, who regularly co-narrates, with her mother, the text written by her late father for Leonard Bernstein's Symphony no. 3 "Kaddish," with orchestras throughout the world. The ensemble will be conducted by Neal Goren.

Mostel's new production combines the original images, live music, theatrical lighting, and narrator reading de Brunhoff's story. Mostel's score was originally commissioned and recorded for Japan in 1994, and his "Travels of Babar" was first publicly performed in California and New York in 1998. The Florence Gould Foundation is funding these 2018 first U.S. performances at Florence Gould Hall.

