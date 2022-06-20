New products presented by OriginGPS at Embedded World, Nuremberg include a low-profile GPS module, a new-gen dual-frequency GNSS module and a super-mini IoT tracker

With a diverse portfolio which includes everything you need to build trackers, OriginGPS will showcase high-performance solutions for a myriad of industries - from fish finders and oil and gas monitors to cargo tracking and gun control.

AIRPORT CITY, ISRAEL, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OriginGPS, the global market leader in miniature GNSS modules and cellular IoT systems, is back presenting high-performance solutions suited for every type of device designed to monitor and track valuable assets, whether stationary, in motion or both. OriginGPS today offers a broad range of high-efficiency solutions; traditional miniature GNSS modules and cellular IoT systems and devices to dramatically shorten time to market.

The ORG4572-MK05, a new miniature GNSS module, is the smallest Flash-based module of its kind and today has a lead time of just 12 weeks!

Among products exhibited at the show are the 7x7mm ORG4572-MK05 GNSS module with a 10Hz update rate, the new gen dual frequency L1+L5 ORG4600 providing cm level accuracy with RTKLIB and NMEA with raw data in parallel, the world's lowest profile GPS antenna module - the ORG1511-MK05, and a new waterproof super-mini tracker measuring just 4.9x2.7x1.4cm and equipped with magnetic charging.

"When we realized that the component shortage was here to stay a while, we revisited our roadmap and added two GNSS modules - the ORG1510-MK05 and the ORG4572-MKO5. These new models, parallel in performance to two of our high runners, are based on available chipsets and boast a lead time of just 12 weeks, we also offer today a similar lead time for our dual frequency module," stated Amir Benyamini, VP Research and Development of OriginGPS.

OriginGPS will be offering a 10% discount on first time IoT prototype orders made before 31/12/22 from booth visitors.

OriginGPS will be showcasing its miniature GNSS modules and cellular IoT systems and devices at Embedded World, Nuremberg, June 21-23 - Booth 5-165, and at Electronica, Munich November 15-18.

