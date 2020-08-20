New PSA Shines Light on Vital Role Emergency Physicians Play in Protecting Patients.

"Our health care system is far from perfect and there are many gaps in care that contribute to medical emergencies. Emergency physicians heroically stand in these gaps to catch anyone who might otherwise slip through the cracks," said L. Anthony Cirillo, MD, FACEP, chair of the Board of Governors of the Emergency Medicine Policy Institute (EMPI). "As we work to protect patients' access to care, you can count on emergency physicians to be there when you need us, no matter what."

This video is part of the ACEP's Value of Emergency Medicine campaign and is made possible through support from EMPI, a diverse group that brings together emergency medicine residents, academic leaders, small and large physician groups, and stakeholders across health care under a shared goal to develop research and resources that strengthen the specialty and practice of emergency medicine.

"Every day, in communities across the country, there are highly qualified emergency physicians working around the clock to save and improve lives," said William Jaquis, MD, FACEP, president of ACEP. "Given the unique nature of emergency medicine, you may not always get to know us while in our care. We hope this PSA helps shine a light on those of us who are dedicated to helping others and upholding America's health care safety net."

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is the national medical society representing emergency medicine. Through continuing education, research, public education, and advocacy, ACEP advances emergency care on behalf of its 40,000 emergency physician members, and the more than 150 million Americans they treat on an annual basis. For more information, visit www.acep.org and www.emergencyphysicians.org.

