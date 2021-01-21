New Publications Provide Healthcare Providers Practical Strategies to Help Patients Reduce Added Sugars in the New Year

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Overconsumption of added sugars continues to be a major concern in the health and chronic disease prevention of Americans. To address this issue, two new publications1,2 aim to support healthcare providers (HCPs) with tools to enable practical, actionable conversations to help their patients reduce added sugars consumption in the New Year.

Appearing in Clinical Diabetes, the American Diabetes Association's journal for primary care providers, and ADCES in Practice Journal, from the Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists, these peer-reviewed papers debunk top myths associated with low- and no- calorie sweeteners (LNCS) and provide a referenceable summary of LNCS research on glycemic control and weight management.

"Given the many sources of added sugars and their prevalence in our foods and beverages, people can benefit from practical, actionable guidance from their HCPs to know where and how to effectively cut back," said Hope Warshaw, MMSc, RD, CDCES. "An important first step for both HCPs and consumers is ensuring that everyone accurately translates the research on LNCS."

These publications support a key recommendation from the 2020-2025 U.S. Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee (DGAC) report3 and the Dietary Guidelines for Americans,4 to reduce added sugars consumption below current levels. It is estimated that Americans currently consume 13% of their daily calories as added sugars which translate to 270 calories/day. Based on new evidence about the negative health impacts of added sugars and to encourage people to focus on consuming more nutrient-dense foods, the DGAC report states that replacing sources of added sugars with LNCS is an option for reducing short-term calorie intake and aiding weight management.3

Supporting the evolving role of HCPs in weight and lifestyle management

Many people understand the need to reduce added sugars from their food choices, but struggle with how to practically limit it.

"Practical Strategies to Help Reduce Added Sugars Consumption to Support Glycemic and Weight Management Goals," published in January 2021 Clinical Diabetes, offers HCPs a series of open-ended questions with which to start a conversation with patients. Based on their readiness to make changes, the questions can help HCPs and their patients set realistic goals to reduce added sugars and consider the use of LNCS (both as tabletop sweeteners and in products sweetened with LNCS). A key objective is to satisfy their sweet tooth with fewer calories and to make room for nutrient-dense healthy foods.

The Clinical Diabetes paper highlights the crucial role palatability plays in influencing food choices and eating behaviors. The research encourages HCPs to make sure that the changes in food choices they recommend factor in palatability. Specifically, people are more likely to make and maintain these healthy changes over time if foods are tasty.

"The importance of taste cannot be overstated for adherence now and in the future," added Warshaw. "Sweetening beverages and foods with LNCS is a sustainable option to help people make true lifestyle changes."

This publication also cites recent market research data showing that people prefer the taste of Splenda® Original (with sucralose) and Splenda® Naturals Stevia over other LNCS options on the market, making this brand an optimal option for HCPs to recommend.

Debunking myths and false claims

Appearing in the January 2021 edition of ADCES in Practice Journal, "Just the Facts: What You and Your Clients Need to Know about Low/No-Calorie Sweeteners" directly addresses misperceptions about the use of LNCS. The paper examines the four most common myths associated with LNCS and cites analyses of randomized control trials (RCTs) to dispel inaccuracies surrounding LNCS and glucose metabolism, weight management, daily energy intake and desire for sweet foods.

"It is imperative that HCPs and consumers go beyond online media headlines when it comes to the research on LNCS. Reports from randomized control trials on LNCS, in general, are the most reliable with which to make informed decisions about LNCS as a replacement for added sugars," said Warshaw.

Please visit https://www.splenda.com/professionals/sweet-truth/ to learn more about these publications, get additional information about LNCS, and gather best practices to reduce added sugars.

Splenda® Brand Sweeteners, including both Splenda® Original and several 100% natural options, are the #1 sweetener brand recommended by HCPs5 for their availability and versality of use. The brand also recently launched new Splenda Diabetes Care Shakes, which have no added sugar6 and help people with diabetes manage blood sugar levels.

About the Splenda® Brand Based outside of Indianapolis, Heartland Food Products Group is a global leader in the production of no- and low-calorie sweetener products, creamers, beverage concentrates, coffee, and nutritional drinks made in the USA. Visit Heartland at www.heartlandfpg.com. The SPLENDA® Brand is the most recognizable and iconic no- and low-calorie sweetener ("LCS") brand in the world, having sold more than 100 billion yellow packets since its launch in 1991. Today, the SPLENDA® Brand is the clear #1 LCS brand in the USA and actively supports healthcare professionals counseling their patients and clients to reduce added sugars, manage weight and diabetes, and live an overall healthier lifestyle.

