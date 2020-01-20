New Pulmonary Rehab at The Gardens at Orangeville Provides Relief to Bloomsburg Respiratory Patients

The pulmonary rehabilitation team includes trained respiratory therapists and nurses who develop an individualized treatment plan for each participant. Participants in the program meet with a pulmonologist on a regular basis so that their condition is constantly monitored.

"We are committed to exceed the expectations of the healthcare market, "Denise Whitmire, the Director of Nursing at The Gardens at Orangeville, says. "With the addition of the pulmonary rehabilitation program, our goal is to decrease residents' length of stay, while assuring their highest level of functionality."

Fully equipped with a wide range of respiratory equipment for oxygen and airvo therapy, tracheostomy care, apnea, bronchial hygiene therapy, The Gardens at Orangeville's Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program meets the needs of most respiratory conditions.

"It's great that Jack doesn't have to leave [The Gardens of Orangeville] to get help with his breathing. This is a wonderful convenience and should be in every facility," says Mrs. Papada, a resident's family member.

Patients receive direction on how to effectively manage their condition, slow the progression of the disease and improve their overall quality of life. This includes awareness about how nutrition plays a role in pulmonary activities, how to reduce shortness of breath, and how to build endurance for physical fitness. This results in fewer hospitalizations, reduced length of hospital stays, and an increase in quality of life.

Even when participants no longer attend the pulmonary rehabilitation program, they can utilize hands-on skills and techniques they've been taught to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The Gardens at Orangeville is a 120-bed nursing and rehabilitation facility in Orangeville, just outside of Bloomsburg, PA and ten miles from Geisinger Medical Center. The Gardens at Orangeville offers short-term rehabilitation – including physical, occupational, and speech therapies – as well as long-term care and respiratory rehab care.

