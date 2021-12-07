New Radio Show SMOKE SIGNALS, Focusing on Everything You Need to Know About Nicotine & Tobacco, to Launch on WNYM AM970 THE ANSWER

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for stop smoking New Year's resolutions, IntelliQuit, a leader in tobacco treatment and services, is launching a revolutionary radio show called SMOKE SIGNALS, airing every Saturday at 12 noon starting December 11 on New York's AM970 THE ANSWER. Hosted by Matthew Bars, a tobacco treatment specialist and Director of Tobacco Treatment for the New York City Fire Department, the show will take calls from smokers and other tobacco users interested in becoming tobacco-free. "Smokers, vapers and chewers all have questions about nicotine, the best ways to quit and how they can actually, really, finally stop. We have the answer to smoking and vaping questions," said Bars.

SMOKE SIGNALS - The Answer to Everything Quitting Tobacco on New York's AM 970 SMOKE SIGNALS' Smoking Cessation Expert Matthew Bars, MS, CTTS, NCTTP

SMOKE SIGNALS will also feature important tobacco news of the day, coping skills, stop secrets and hacks, as well as interviews with other experts, medical professionals and researchers in the field of nicotine addiction and helping people quit.

The hallmark of SMOKE SIGNALS is the call-in segments with real smokers and other tobacco consumers over 18 years old, from anywhere in the USA. While WNYM AM970 is New York-based, the program will be streamed nationwide.

Bars is also co-developer-founder and inventor of the My Nicotine Test which uses smartphone technology to precisely measure a tobacco users' nicotine level. This science-based approach empowers healthcare professionals and tobacco users to measure, control, and quit. "Every tobacco user is unique and needs to be treated as an individual. Most smokers who attempt to quit with nicotine medicines or vaping do not use enough medicine for long enough; that's why many smokers have not yet successfully stopped for good. No one would treat a mouse with the same medication level as an elephant. Many smokers and e-cigarette vapers are elephants," Bars explained. More info on the at-home nicotine test is available at www.MyNicotineTest.com

WNYM AM970 The Answer is one of the most powerful news talk stations in the New York-New Jersey-Connecticut tri-state area. Anchored by Joe Piscopo, Mike Gallagher, Dennis Prager, Hugh Hewitt, Kevin McCullough, Larry Elder, John Catsimatidis, and Dottie Herman. AM970 speaks to both reason and emotion to deliver an incredibly educated and passionate audience.

AM970 The Answer listeners use tobacco 15% more than the average New York adult. Their listeners purchased a whopping 377% more quit smoking medications than the average New Yorker.

Interested tobacco users can text the word FREE to 551-355-8328. Potential callers will be contacted after their text is received. Of course, callers can remain anonymous during their call-in segment.

Freedom from tobacco is coming soon to a radio, smartphone or laptop near you.

For More Information:

Ms. Tracy Miceli

[email protected]

(ph) 909-666-9627

SOURCE IntelliQuit, LLC