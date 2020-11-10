New Raycop GO Is Industry's First Ultra Portable Vacuum That Uses UVC Light To Eradicate 99.99% Of Bacteria And Viruses

Raycop GO is the industry's first portable UVC vacuum that uses UVC light to eradicate 99.99% of bacteria and viruses.

The Raycop GO is affordable and easy to assemble and disassemble with snap-in sections for portability. It is perfect to bring along on vacation or business travel for use in RV's, hotel rooms, mobile homes, cars, trains, planes, boats, offices, dorm rooms and vacation rentals. Raycop GO can sanitize everything from cell phones to luggage, bedding and hard surfaces. The entire filtration system, including the HEPA filter, is washable. It collects and traps fine dust, keeping those allergens out of the air.

"Raycop GO is the perfect vacuum for those eager to sanitize everything, including cell phones, hotel beds, pet areas, cars, toys and shared workspaces," says Dr. Michael Lee, Founder, Raycop North America. "Raycop has been creating and marketing allergen vacuums since 2005, and all Raycop products incorporate our signature safe UVC sanitization feature. Now more than ever, it's vital to keep our travel and livings spaces healthy and safe."

Raycop GO Product Features

Lightweight; vacuum weighs 1.7 lbs.

Compact: the carrying case is 12.13 x 9.47 inches; the vacuum is 20 inches long and easily disassembled into four smaller pieces for portability

UVC light sanitization, vibration + suction and HEPA filtration

UVC light eliminates 99.99% of viruses and bacteria



Three operating modes: UVC only, Standard and Max suction modes, all optimized for different applications



HEPA filter captures up to 0.3 microns of particles by 99.97%



All filters are washable and reusable



Surface sensors ensure user safety

Use up to 30 minutes without recharging

Compatible with certain accessories of Omni Air and Omni Power for expandability

for expandability Storage case included

Sleek design from Raycop award-winning design team (Red Dot Product Design Award, International Product Design Award)

The Raycop GO retails for $149.99 and is available on the company's website and through Amazon

About RAYCOP

Founded by a medical doctor in 2005, Raycop is a leading consumer health product manufacturer focused on improving the quality of life for allergy sufferers. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, RAYCOP is the pioneer in ultraviolet light allergen vacuums with more than six million units sold to date. RAYCOP products are currently sold in many countries around the world. In 2016, RAYCOP strengthened its global presence with the addition of a North American headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area. To learn more, please visit www.raycop.com.

Media please note

Photos, videos and interviews with RAYCOP Founder Dr. Michael Lee are available upon request. To schedule an interview, please contact Robin Carr at: [email protected] or 415.971.3991.

Media contact:

Robin Carr, Landis Communications, Inc.

Phone: (415) 971-3991 | Email: [email protected]

www.landispr.com







