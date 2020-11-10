New Raycop GO Is Industry's First Ultra Portable Vacuum That Uses UVC Light To Eradicate 99.99% Of Bacteria And Viruses
Lightweight and compact UVC vacuum is ideal for travel and office use
Nov 10, 2020, 10:30 ET
SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As travelers, workers and students begin to adapt to changing COVID restrictions, the need for portable sanitization increases. According to the MMGY Travel Intelligence Team, even during this global pandemic, 42% of U.S. business and leisure travelers are likely to take a trip in the next six months. The new Raycop GO, retailing for $149, is the industry's first portable UVC vacuum that uses UVC light to eradicate 99.99% of bacteria and viruses. It is an easy-to-use, go-anywhere, sanitizing, portable vacuum and UVC light appliance. The new RAYCOP GO is designed to enhance safety during and after the COVID pandemic with effective UVC light technology and HEPA filtration.
The American Chemical Society advocates the widespread use of UVC light as a short-term, easily deployable and affordable way to limit virus spread in the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.1 Raycop's new Raycop GO cordless portable vacuum uses the same UVC technology that hospitals do to eradicate 99.99% of viruses, bacteria and dust mites from fabrics and floors in every corner of the room or recreational vehicle.
The Raycop GO is affordable and easy to assemble and disassemble with snap-in sections for portability. It is perfect to bring along on vacation or business travel for use in RV's, hotel rooms, mobile homes, cars, trains, planes, boats, offices, dorm rooms and vacation rentals. Raycop GO can sanitize everything from cell phones to luggage, bedding and hard surfaces. The entire filtration system, including the HEPA filter, is washable. It collects and traps fine dust, keeping those allergens out of the air.
"Raycop GO is the perfect vacuum for those eager to sanitize everything, including cell phones, hotel beds, pet areas, cars, toys and shared workspaces," says Dr. Michael Lee, Founder, Raycop North America. "Raycop has been creating and marketing allergen vacuums since 2005, and all Raycop products incorporate our signature safe UVC sanitization feature. Now more than ever, it's vital to keep our travel and livings spaces healthy and safe."
Raycop GO Product Features
- Lightweight; vacuum weighs 1.7 lbs.
- Compact: the carrying case is 12.13 x 9.47 inches; the vacuum is 20 inches long and easily disassembled into four smaller pieces for portability
- UVC light sanitization, vibration + suction and HEPA filtration
- UVC light eliminates 99.99% of viruses and bacteria
- Three operating modes: UVC only, Standard and Max suction modes, all optimized for different applications
- HEPA filter captures up to 0.3 microns of particles by 99.97%
- All filters are washable and reusable
- Surface sensors ensure user safety
- Use up to 30 minutes without recharging
- Compatible with certain accessories of Omni Air and Omni Power for expandability
- Storage case included
- Sleek design from Raycop award-winning design team (Red Dot Product Design Award, International Product Design Award)
- The Raycop GO retails for $149.99 and is available on the company's website and through Amazon
About RAYCOP
Founded by a medical doctor in 2005, Raycop is a leading consumer health product manufacturer focused on improving the quality of life for allergy sufferers. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, RAYCOP is the pioneer in ultraviolet light allergen vacuums with more than six million units sold to date. RAYCOP products are currently sold in many countries around the world. In 2016, RAYCOP strengthened its global presence with the addition of a North American headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area. To learn more, please visit www.raycop.com.
Media please note
Photos, videos and interviews with RAYCOP Founder Dr. Michael Lee are available upon request. To schedule an interview, please contact Robin Carr at: [email protected] or 415.971.3991.
Media contact:
Robin Carr, Landis Communications, Inc.
Phone: (415) 971-3991 | Email: [email protected]
www.landispr.com
|
1 Footnote ACS: Back to Normal: An Old Physics Route to Reduce SARS-CoV-2 Transmission in Indoor Spaces. Publication date June 18, 2020. https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsnano.0c04596?ref=pdf
SOURCE RAYCOP