New Raydiant Report Shows 75% of Consumers Have Used BOPIS and Curbside Pick Up in the Past 12 Months

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading digital signage and experience management platform Raydiant has released the findings from their State of BOPIS 2021 Report.

The report surveyed 1,000 US consumers on January 18, 2021, with a goal of better understanding the experiences consumers have had with buy-online-pick-up-in-store solutions.

Raydiant

Bobby Marhamat, CEO of Raydiant said: "Consumer behavior and expectations have changed dramatically over the past year and brick and mortar retailers will need to adapt in order to survive and thrive in the years ahead. Offering BOPIS is a great way to give consumers what they want by delivering a more seamless the in-location experience".

Key Findings

Most consumers have used BOPIS. 75.4% of respondents have used BOPIS at least once.

Consumers are using BOPIS repeatedly. More than 56% of respondents have used BOPIS 6 or more times in the past year, with 8.2% of them using BOPIS 20 times or more.

Curbside pickup could enhance your BOPIS offerings. 34.3% of respondents said they'd use BOPIS options more frequently if the retailer brought items to their vehicle.

BOPIS has to be efficient. Waiting in line to pick up items is a leading turn-off for consumers who buy items online and pick them up in-store.

To download a full copy of the report, please click HERE

About Raydiant

Raydiant's Experience Management Platform enables organizations to build strong, long-lasting relationships with their employees and customers by helping them create memorable, interactive experiences both in-location and in the workplace. Their easy-to-use, plug-and-play, cloud-based solution empowers Raydiant customers to create, manage and scale experiences across 1 or 100,000 locations anytime, anywhere. Founded in April 2017, Raydiant is backed by notable investors, including Bloomberg Beta, Lerer Hippeau, Transmedia Capital, 8VC, Atomic Ventures, and Ron Conway. For more information, please visit https://raydiant.com

Media:

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Raydiant