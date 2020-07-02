New Real Estate Investing App Helps Beginner Investors Buy and Flip Houses on the Internet, Even During the Pandemic

TAMPA, Fla., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Long-time real estate investor, Dolmar Cross, has released a new online platform that lets house flippers buy off-market properties at deep discounts, then quickly flip them for profit. He's hosting a live virtual training showcasing this new software on Thursday, July 2nd, at 6 pm Eastern. Registration can be done at his website, automatedinvestor.com.

Dolmar Cross, with his wife Keisha, accepting the honor of being #281 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for 2019.

"I know that people are struggling right now in this economy," said Dolmar. "I know how it feels all too well. I went bankrupt during the last recession a decade ago, but turned things around thanks to real estate. I want to show others that there's a path forward."

Dolmar's business partner, Lee Kearney, will also be joining him on the training. Lee has an illustrious career in the field, with over 7,500 houses flipped, totaling more than half a billion dollars in real estate transactions.

"There's a lot of uncertainty out there among people today," said Lee. "Everyone's just looking for a way to survive during this up-and-down economy. Why settle for that? You can thrive, and come out of this stronger than before -- if you play your cards right."

Even new investors starting with no experience can use this software. He's previewed it to hundreds of new and active real estate investors to great response. Now he's releasing it publicly for the first time.

Anybody interested in mastering the lucrative skill of house flipping, without risking their own capital or credit, should register at automatedinvestor.com. It takes place on Thursday, July 2nd, at 6 pm Eastern. Space is extremely limited.

About automatedinvestor.com

Automated Investor was founded in 2020. So far they have helped hundreds of people start a new career in real estate, regardless of past experience level.

Automated Investor is a division of Real Advisors, LLC. Since 2017, Real Advisors has assisted real estate investors across the country in scaling their business through expert mentoring. In 2019, they were honored as #281 on Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in America.

Contact:

Dolmar Cross

Co-Founder of Real Advisors

Real Advisors, LLC

813-524-5590

[email protected]

Automatedinvestor.com

Follow on Instagram @dolmarcross

