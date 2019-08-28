New Real Estate Postcard Company Giveaway: MyREPostcards.com Launches with FREE Postcards (Postage Included!) Until September 13th, 2019

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MyREPostcards.com, a new real estate mailer marketing platform that allows realtors to send postcards to a farm area or uploaded list with the click of a button, is celebrating its recent launch by offering a free, no-commitment giveaway to all realtors with at least one active property listing.

Eligible agents will receive: Up to 10 postcards (sized 4.25"x6"), a highly targeted mailing list built through MyREPostcards.com's proprietary list portal, a customizable design based on over 30 success-based templates, and postage — all absolutely free.

MyREPostcards.com offers agents more than 30 postcard design templates to choose from, including absentee owner, broker co-branding, general farming, just listed, just sold, open house invitations and more. It's easy to choose your design, customize it, select your list and send postcards instantly.

MyREPostcards.com offers a gallery of templated mailer designs that make customizing and sending postcards simple. Template themes include absentee owner, broker co-branding, general farming, just listed, just sold, open house and renter-targeted messaging.

Agents can redeem this offer right now at www.MyREPostcards.com using the promo code 10FREECARDS until September 13, 2019.

MyREPostcards.com is a real estate-specific mailing technology platform that makes use of PostcardMania's new API integration, which made headlines earlier this summer for combining PostcardMania's unique success-based design formula and tight in-house printing quality controls with the ease and convenience of automated direct mail.

In contrast, other mailing integrations farm out printing to a number of commercial printers with space on a print run, which can lead to quality control issues and inconsistencies.

"We may not be the first direct mail automation to market," said PostcardMania Founder and CEO Joy Gendusa, "But I'm proud to say that extra time has been well spent in order to develop a platform that any business owner can log on to and easily create, design and send mailers with zero confusion or headaches."

Continued Gendusa, "I'm so confident in this platform that I'm happy to let real estate agents and brokers — who are often direct mail aficionados in their own right — give MyREPostcards.com a test drive and send 10 postcards for free. I'll even cover postage!"

PostcardMania is currently offering free demos of the private-label API software that was used to launch MyREPostcards.com to interested real estate tech companies and franchises.

For additional information or to schedule an interview with Joy Gendusa, contact Jessica Lalau at 888-338-6409 or email 220635@email4pr.com.

About MyREPostcards.com:

MyREPostcards.com is a mailing technology company that allows real estate agents and brokers to design, customize and send mailers to any targeted mailing list with just a few clicks. Printing and technology development for MyREPostcards.com is supplied by PostcardMania, a proven $59 million direct mail company that has served 87,537 small business clients and counting since being established in 1998. Visit www.postcardmania.com for more information about their direct mail campaign products.

SOURCE PostcardMania

Related Links

http://www.postcardmania.com

