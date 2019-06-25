New Rebel Girls Imprint and "Rebel Girls Chapter Book Series" To Inspire the Next Generation of Pioneers, Champions, Warriors, Leaders, and Creators

The Rebel Girls Imprint will primarily publish fiction by female-identifying and non-binary authors across juvenile publishing, including board books, picture books, chapter books, middle grade, young adult, and graphic novels. Featuring strong female characters from a variety of backgrounds, the imprint will support the Rebel Girls' mission of raising confident girls who will become the next generation of change-makers, innovators, and leaders.

"I'm excited to announce that we are launching the Rebel Girls Imprint. It has always been our mission to empower women and girls through the act of storytelling. Now we are taking the next step in raising the voices of young, female writers. As a writer and entrepreneur myself, I understand first-hand how difficult it can be to find your place in the publishing industry. Through the Rebel Girls Imprint, we are creating a safe and trusted space for writers eager to break the mold," says Elena Favilli, CEO of Rebel Girls.

On November 12, 2019, Rebel Girls will publish the first two books in the Rebel Girls Chapter Book Series, inspiring young girls (ages 6-9) to set forth and wildly explore their passions. Honest and triumphant, the stories won't shy away from the truth but still manage to capture the joyful whimsy that was so lauded in Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls. Each book in the new series will feature a single woman and tackle serious subjects in an imaginative way that will encourage conversations with parents and teachers. Pre-orders are currently available on RebelGirls.co .

The first two books in the Chapter Book Series are Ada Lovelace Cracks the Code, which explores programming pioneer Ada Lovelace's life from childhood to adulthood, and Madam C. J. Walker Builds a Business, which follows Sarah Breedlove Walker's journey to becoming America's first female self-made millionaire by founding a thriving haircare business. The books will include full-color illustrations and activities that challenge readers to learn the fundamentals of coding and entrepreneurship. Both books demonstrate to young readers how—with hard work, creativity, and determination—they can achieve anything.

The forthcoming third and fourth books in the series will be about Kenyan activist Wangari Maathai (the first African woman to win the Nobel Prize), and Japanese mountaineer Junko Tabei (the first woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest).

When asked why this chapter book series is necessary right now, Favilli says: "We reached out directly to our readership base for new content ideas, and there was a unanimous demand for a Rebel Girls Chapter Book Series. I really had a wonderful time writing Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls, but because all of these women had such captivating lives, it was hard to contain their stories in a single page. This chapter book series gives us an opportunity to dive deeper into the lives of the women who inspired us the most. They deserve books solely dedicated to them—their hardships, their accomplishments, everything they endured as women. We want their full stories to be told," says Favilli.

About Rebel Girls:

Rebel Girls is an award-winning cultural media enginefounded in 2012, spanning over 70 countries. Through a combination of thought-provoking stories, creative expression, and business innovation, Rebel Girls is on a mission to balance power and create a more inclusive world. Rebel Girls is home to a diverse and passionate group of rebels who work in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Merida (Mexico), London, and Milan. Find Rebel Girls online ( rebelgirls.co ), on Facebook ( Facebook.com/rebelgirls ), Instagram ( @RebelGirlsBook ), and Twitter ( @RebelGirlsBook ).

