New Recruiting Website Connects Job Seekers and Employers, Streamlines Hiring Process

ALEXANDRIA, La., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisiana resident and Human Resources Manager, Yalanda Taylor, recently entered the tech space by launching an innovative recruiting website called CruitScout. The site features video resumes, live stream job fairs and the ability to instantly chat with candidates.

CruitScout offers a more efficient recruiting process by forgoing traditional paper resumes which can heighten barriers such as employment gaps. Employers have a clearer picture of an applicant's skill set while recruiting and ultimately making hiring decisions in less time.

"By giving job seekers the ability to demonstrate their skills directly to potential employers, CruitScout aims to provide a foot in the door for job seekers hindered by the traditional recruiting process," stated Yalanda Taylor, CruitScout Recruiting Partner.

To request a demonstration or for more information, please visit www.cruitscout.com or call 318.266.7044.



