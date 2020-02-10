New Rediscovery Collection From Sabegn Features Handcrafted Purses With Fair Wages and Sustainability at Its Core

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the words of world-famous designer Miuccia Prada, "Fashion is instant language." If that is indeed the case, the Hadera sisters — Elsabet and Eyerusalem — have something important to say. The entrepreneurial pair are the creative forces behind the Sabegn brand, which encompasses a line of handcrafted leather purses, duffles, backpacks and accessories. Importantly, Sabegn is a social enterprise that promotes fair wages and sustainable practices while providing a community space for artisans.

Nothing epitomizes their business model and mission more than its new line of purses. The new Rediscovery Collection, with its culturally inspired designs and techniques, incorporates leather scraps, which would've been discarded, for the aesthetic of a selection of purses created by individual artisans to reflect their own unique point of view and for whom the products are named. For each post by its social media followers that includes one of the bags, Sabegn will make a donation to capacity building training programs in Ethiopia to help low-skill workers. And in an industry where 98% of fashion workers don't make a living wage to meet their basic needs, their mission indeed is causing a buzz.

"My sister and I grew up witnessing how a simple opportunity for a dignified job has the power to transform people's lives for the better. We are dedicated to providing opportunities and training programs to support workers, and we pay our employees a fair living wage and provide ethical working conditions and healthy working hours," said Eyerusalem. We hope to be an example for the rest of our industry, which sadly is lagging far behind in how workers are treated and compensated."

"The world is a better place when businesses, such as ours, invest in the communities that they are based in, and of course, no matter how successful Sabegn is, we have nothing to show if our community is living in poverty," added Elsabet.

"Sabegn has also adopted responsible business practices to reduce waste so we are not contributing to already overflowing landfills, and we carefully source the premium Ethiopian leather that we use," she added.

In addition to its Rediscovery Collection, Sabegn offers a selection of handmade totes, crossbody purses, wallets, backpacks, duffle bags and belts produced in-house by its more than 50 employees and a network of 60 independent artists. The products are sold online at wholesale and retail prices and in its store in Addis Ababa. Its workshops, concept shop and coffee house round out the organization's scope.

The Concept Store provides sustainable employment in the community while showcasing the works of local artists, photographers, jewelry makers, and other fashion designers to provide a unique shopping opportunity for the public and networking opportunities for the artisans.

For more information, retail store hours and to shop the Rediscovery Collection online, go to sabegn.com.

For media inquries, please contact, Eyerusalem Hadera at eyerus@sabegn.com.

