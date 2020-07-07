New Rehabilitation and Therapy Company Launches to Manage Rehabilitation Units Through Hospital Partnerships

DALLAS, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolute Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation ("Resolute"), a Dallas-based healthcare provider specializing in inpatient rehabilitation services, today announced the company's launch, extending its operational expertise to acute-care hospital systems and individual hospitals in the U.S. through rehabilitation partnerships.

The company was created to help health systems transform rehabilitation services and, in turn, enhance value throughout the system. Resolute brings together interdisciplinary capabilities, from specialized expertise in inpatient rehabilitation, to in-depth knowledge of health system operations, including finance, marketing, and other key functions. Drawing on these cross-functional capabilities, Resolute provides its hospital partners with comprehensive solutions in rehabilitation that benefit the partner system. The company tailors its services to each hospital's individual needs. However, all Resolute partnerships incorporate the common objectives of: advancing clinical programs through rehabilitation services; enhancing continuum of care; and improving patient outcomes.

Resolute designed its offerings specially to meet the needs of health systems today, and that intent can be seen in the partnership model. The approach promotes collaboration and knowledge sharing, which helps the company understand and address the individual needs of each hospital partner. Additionally, this model gives health systems the experienced operational partner they need to be successful in inpatient rehabilitation, while allowing them to retain ownership of the rehabilitation unit.

To carry out this approach, Resolute assembled an experienced leadership team with professional backgrounds across key areas of the healthcare industry. The company's president, Julie Feasel, brings over 25 years of healthcare industry experience to the role, covering inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation, long-term acute care hospitals, and home health. Feasel previously served as executive vice president for Cornerstone Specialty Hospitals, and prior to that held various leadership positions at Kindred Healthcare. At Kindred, she was an instrumental part of the successful launch of PeopleFirst, the start of Kindred's rehabilitation offerings.

In her role at Resolute, Feasel plans to focus on creating alignment between the company and its health system partners, using its partners' missions to guide Resolute's work. While the company has identified a range of potential partners, Feasel plans to pursue initial partnership opportunities with hospitals where resources have been allocated away from rehabilitation. In those situations, Resolute's expertise can produce transformative results; it can maximize value in rehabilitation, strengthen adjacent services, and deliver these benefits through a cost-effective partnership that is especially valuable for a resource-constrained hospital.

"Hospital systems are focused on medical care initiatives, advancing technology platforms, and designing physician integration into their systems, and those initiatives demand resources," said Feasel. "We formed Resolute around that dynamic. We operate within—and in many cases enhance—those focus areas, creating a seamless connection between rehabilitation and clinical programs."

Resolute currently manages rehabilitation units in 17 different hospitals across five states. The company delivers a range of services, developing customized programs for each hospital partner. Programs are designed to maximize efficiency in day-to-day rehabilitation operations, while positioning the hospital for growth opportunities.

Resolute began operating in January, and currently employs more than 200 rehabilitation therapists and personnel. The company is equipped to scale its team to support new partnerships and expand into new markets.

"Resolute has unique expertise in this space, which provides countless opportunities for collaboration," said Leslie Boney, the company's chief development officer. "We are excited to partner with health systems to turn rehabilitation units into functions that promote patient outcomes."

The company is currently pursuing new partnerships, with plans to grow its footprint beyond its current operations, which include locations in Arizona, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas.

