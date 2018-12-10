New REI Co-op Brands gear inspires backpacking and camping adventures with new Flash Packs, Kingdom and Quarter Dome tents and a Flexlight Air Chair weighing 1 pound

SEATTLE, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The REI Co-op has been delivering quality gear and apparel at great prices to members for over 80 years. This spring, the co-op is releasing new camping, backpacking, trail running and climbing gear that builds on some of its iconic products and introduces new lines.

"Our new gear and apparel for spring combines thoughtful versatility and a focus on comfort to outfit countless outdoor adventures," said Paul Calandrella, general manager for REI Co-op Brands. "Drawing on our experiences from time spent in the field with our members and expert employees, we have updated iconic gear such as the Kingdom series camp tents to be easier to set up and sturdier, and our Flash backpacks to be lighter and more customizable. We also continue to extend into new directions in apparel. Our new 'Craglands' climbing collection and 'On the Trail' running wear bring the co-op's fresh thinking to these activities our members love."

Lightweight backpacking

Drawing on design insights from the co-op's avid backpacking community, the co-op also designed a new Flash pack for men and women. Weighing less than 3 pounds, the 45 and 55-liter packs are light and efficient and offer a high degree of personalization options.

Featuring a removable hipbelt and shoulder strap pocket, and a removable top lid, the Flash 55 can be stripped down to drop additional weight, or fully-featured and endlessly configured. Both the 45 and 55-liter packs feature compression straps that can be easily repositioned to secure the pack contents. $159 (45 liter) / $199 (55 liter).

The compact, lighter than ever, packable Flexlite Air Chair is a brand-new comfortable addition to the co-op's popular series of Flexlite chairs. This chair is a great addition to any backpacking trip. It weighs 1 pound, costs less than $100, and can hold up to 250 pounds. $99.95.

This spring, the co-op also adds a new super lightweight (SL) tent design to its Quarter Dome series. Starting at 1 pound 15 ounces, and offering vertical sidewalls for added livability, the new semi-freestanding Quarter Dome SL 1 ($279) is the lightest-weight tent REI makes, and a Quarter Dome SL two-person SL 2 ($319, 2 pounds 8 ounces) is also available.

The award-winning Magma sleeping bag series for men and women has also been updated to cover a broader temperature range. REI's new Magma collection offers 15-degree ($369) and 30-degree ($319) bags. These lightweight compressible sleeping bags are made with premium 850-fill-power goose down to keep people warm while keeping weight to a minimum. The Magma Trail Quilt 30 ($299) is designed for those who prefer to pack even less. The quilt attaches directly to a pad for a comfortable night's sleep.

The co-op will also add a new style to its carbon trekking pole line by adding an easy-to-deploy folding trekking pole, the Flash Folding Trekking Poles ($149). Available in four sizes, and starting at 13.5 ounces, these ultralight poles help minimize trail weight without sacrificing sturdiness. $149.

Car camping

Camping enthusiasts can customize their luxury camp setup with REI's new Kingdom car-camping tents. The Kingdom series is one of REI's most popular lines, and this year's lineup will replace previous styles with a new series that is easier to set up and configure, available in four-person ($399), six-person ($469) or eight-person ($549) options. Plus, additional accessories to help expand or configure camp include a mud room or a porch.

Apparel

Designed for outdoor activities through the year, REI Co-op Brands introduces its Craglands collection. Built for versatility from the campsite to the crag, these new natural fiber knit shirts, and nylon/spandex pants are flexible and durable. They provide stretch and range of motion for bouldering and are stylish enough to wear around town after an outdoor adventure.

When planning adventure travel trips, or going out for local hikes, REI Co-op Brands' Sahara collection continues to be a customer favorite. This spring, REI will also introduce the Savanna Trails collection, a new modern twist on hiking apparel, that includes pants, shirts, shorts and skirts ideal for adventure travel.

REI Co-op Brands also introduces its first collection of ultralight trail apparel to keep outdoor workouts more comfortable for longer. The On The Trail Run collection is light and fast, packable, breathable and offers multiple storage solutions. The collection includes jackets, t-shirts, quarter-zip long sleeve shirts, vests, shorts, and tights in regular and extended sizes.

Plan ahead

REI recently announced its Camping Project. Users can search for more than 3,400 bookable campgrounds, cabins, and lookouts and thousands of other outdoor properties using Recreation.gov data. Camping Project also allows campers to plan nearby activities by providing hiking, mountain biking, trail running, climbing, and backcountry skiing trails and routes near each campsite.

