New Remote Mental Health Therapy Platform, mbue, Inc., Prioritizes Care For Underserved Communities, People Of Color, And Others Disproportionatley Affected By The Pandemic
Nov 12, 2020, 16:15 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, mbue, Inc., an innovative wellness resource company, announces the official launch of its effort to serve people of color and underserved communities with remote mental health therapy tailored to fit their needs.
Co-Founded by entrepreneur Will Smith and startup specialist Michael Akindele, mbue, Inc. aims to disrupt the health and wellness industry by leveraging technology to reach those with the greatest need, eliminate the barriers they face to accessing care, and deliver premium quality services to its clients. The company is on a mission to make mental therapy inclusive, affordable, and convenient to those who need it most, at this critical time.
The initiative is particularly timely, considering that millions are struggling to cope and to make ends meet due to the pandemic, the resulting economic downturn, racial tensions, and social isolation. Focusing on serving people of color and underserved communities, mbue, Inc. looks to help clients manage the day-to-day pressure and anxiety associated with these new realities. Understanding that these challenges know no borders or boundaries, mbue, Inc. employs a strategy that includes advisors and mental health practitioners on a global basis.
"The isolation and lack of social contact, the very necessary social distancing measures that will continue to be in place for some time, the loss of income, exacerbates feelings of loneliness, fear, anxiety, and can trigger depression," said Will Smith, co-founder of mbue, Inc. "In addition, parents are coping with teleworking obligations while supervising or home-schooling children, often with little down-time and in small spaces. We are seeing many cases where the stressful context can lead to child abuse, partner abuse, and suicidal tendencies."
Some of the objectives of the mbue, Inc. team include changing the way people of color perceive mental health therapy, including removing the stigma associated with treatment rethinking how these underserved groups access mental health services, and expanding the pipeline for minority therapists.
"People can access care, be connected to a licensed therapist in a matter of days and access our service at home. mbue short for imbue, means to inspire or permeate with a feeling or quality," said Michael Akindele, co-founder of mbue, Inc. "Our goal is to address the stigma around mental health care and provide services tailored to communities of color. We are committed to supporting inclusive, affordable and convenient mental therapy, leading to a future with increased wellness for people of all color."
