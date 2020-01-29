New Report: 2020 Ranking of the Most Valuable Airline Loyalty Programs Around the World

On Point Loyalty's research examined public information on over 170 airlines around the world to determine an estimated value for each airline's loyalty program. Over 50 variables relating to the airline, loyalty program, credit card industry and local market dynamics were incorporated into On Point Loyalty's proprietary valuation algorithms. This updated report gives a unique view on the value generated by these somewhat opaque marketing businesses which are important ancillary revenue contributors for airlines.

On the publication of this new research, On Point Loyalty Managing Partner Evert de Boer said, "We are excited to share this report with the airline, investor and loyalty community to provide an updated view on the value of airline loyalty programs. This report once again confirms the tremendous value that is captured in the programs."

The top 10 most valuable airline loyalty programs are as follows:

Rank Program Airline Valuation (USD million) 1 SkyMiles Delta Air Lines 25,931 2 AAdvantage American Airlines 23,440 3 MileagePlus United Airlines 20,172 4 Rapid Rewards Southwest Airlines 8,013 5 Miles & More Lufthansa Group 7,418 6 Flying Blue Air France-KLM, Kenya Airways, Tarom 6,675 7 Aeroplan Air Canada 6,331 8 Avios International Airlines Group 5,138 9 KrisFlyer Singapore Airlines Group 5,032 10 Asia Miles Cathay Pacific 4,701

About On Point Loyalty

On Point Loyalty is a global consulting and investment firm focused exclusively on the airline loyalty space. We partner with leading airlines, technology providers, financial institutions and investors to shape and realize their airline loyalty vision. With tailormade solutions, ranging from strategy consultancy to outsourced operating models, we help our clients to define the future – and create a competitive edge. Our suite of Financial Planning & Analysis tools puts insights at the fingertips of program managers.

Airlines Mentioned in the Report:

Aegean Airlines, Aeroflot, Aerolineas Argentinas, Aeromexico, Aer Lingus, Air Arabia, Air Astana, Air Canada, Air Caraïbes, Air China, Air Europa, Air France-KLM, Air India, Air Italy, Air New Zealand, Air Seychelles, AirAsia Group, airBaltic, Alaska Airlines, Alitalia, All Nippon Airways, Air Serbia, Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Asiana Airlines, AtlasGlobal, Avianca, Azul Linhas Aereas, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, British Airways, Bulgaria Air, Cathay Pacific, Cebu Pacific, China Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines, Comair, Copa Airlines, Czech Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Egyptair, El Al Israel Airlines, Emirates.

Etihad Airways, EVA Air, Finnair, Flydubai , Frontier Airlines, Garuda Indonesia, GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, Gulf Air, Hainan Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Hong Kong Airlines, Iberia, Icelandair, Interjet, Japan Airlines, Jeju Air, JetBlue Airways, Juneyao, Kenya Airways , Korean Air, LATAM, Lion Air, Lufthansa Group, Mahan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Norwegian, Oman Air, Onur Air, Pakistan International Airlines, Pegasus, Philippine Airlines, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Brunei Airlines, Royal Jordanian Airlines, S7, SAS Group, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Shenzen Airlines, Sichuan Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Solaseed Air, South African Airways, Southwest Airlines, SpiceJet, Spirit Airlines, SriLankan Airlines, Sun Country, TAAG Angola Airlines, TAP Portugal, Tarom, Thai Airways, TunisAir, Turkish Airlines, Ukraine International Airlines, United Airlines, Ural Airlines, Uzbekistan Airways, Vietnam Airlines, Virgin Australia, Vistara, Volaris, Vueling, WestJet Airlines, Xiamen Airlines.

