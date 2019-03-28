New Report Details Growth in Indianapolis Tech Community

INDIANAPOLIS, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech-related employment in the Indianapolis metropolitan area increased by 1,610 new jobs in 2018, according to Cyberstates 2019™, the definitive guide to tech sector and workforce analytics released this week by CompTIA, the leading technology industry association.

Net tech employment in the Indianapolis market grew by 2.2 percent last year to an estimated 74,615 workers, or 7 percent of the region's total workforce.1 More than 14,500 tech-related jobs have been added to the local economy since 2010.

The tech sector's contribution to the local economy is estimated at $9.3 billion, equal to about 7.7 percent of the total economy.

"Indianapolis is clearly making a name for itself nationally and internationally as the tech capital of the Midwest," said Mayor Joe Hogsett. "From industry leaders to start-ups and everything in between, Indianapolis has seen an explosion of IT, research and development, engineering and tech manufacturing companies that have chosen to call our community home, bringing billions of dollars to the local economy. Clearly, our investment in our neighborhoods and in the quality of life of residents has made our city an attractive one for these tech businesses and their employees."

Tech occupations in high demand in the market include software and web developers (+3.5 percent year over year growth) and computer system and cybersecurity analysts (+3.1 percent).

The median tech occupation wage is $71,440; 76 percent higher than the median wage for all occupations.

The outlook for future employment growth is positive. The Indianapolis market saw a 121 percent increase in the number of job postings related to emerging technologies.

Cyberstates projects the Indianapolis area's base of tech occupation employment – a subset of net tech employment – will grow by 7.8 percent by 2026.

Cyberstates 2019 (#cyberstates) is based on CompTIA's analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, EMSI, Burning Glass Technologies Labor Insights, and other sources. Estimates for 2018 are subject to change as government data is revised and updated. The full report, with complete national, state and metropolitan level data, is available at https://www.cyberstates.org/.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the more than 50 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. To learn more visit https://www.comptia.org/.

1 Net tech employment includes tech company workers in technical and non-technical positions, technical workers in other industries and self-employed technology workers.

Contact:

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

+1 (630) 678-8468

sostrowski@comptia.org ­

SOURCE CompTIA

Related Links

http://www.comptia.org

