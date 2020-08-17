New Report Details the 50 Leading Small Business Consultants in 2020

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch unveiled its 2020 list of the top 50 small business consulting firms . As part of Clutch's Small Business Solidarity program, Clutch is excited to recognize these top 50 firms for their excellence in supporting the small business community.

Small businesses generate nearly half of all U.S. economic activity , and the consultants featured in Clutch's research have served as key supporters for businesses across all industries.

Top Business Consultants in 2020

The leaders are as follows:

1. Franchise Marketing

Systems 2. Anchor Advisors, Ltd. 3. TechSci Research

LLC 4. OGScapital 5. Build. Change. Impact. 6. Argona Partners 7. Flywheel LLC 8. Agency Growth Consultant

LLC 9. Orchid Black 10. Out2Bound 11. Spectacular Academy 12. Out of the Box Advisors 13. Firestitch Inc. 14. The Jill Raff Group 15. Atlena 16. Confidant Global 17. Core Money Engine 18. Aciron Consulting, Inc. 19. Brand New Matter 20. BellaVix 21. ZAD Consulting Group 22. Sales Schema 23. Your Outsourced CFO 24. Apex Privacy 25. Etch 26. Amazing Solutions, Inc. 27. PANONY 28. The Big Leaf 29. Viral Strategy Group 30. Westside Financial 31. Local Asset - Client

Acquisition Agency 32. 7Things sp. z o.o. 33. Agility Consulting

International 34. KOISRA Co., Ltd 35. VINT Consult 36. Witstuners 37. MPWR Coaching 38. Innerplum Consulting 39. Oteri Consulting Group,

LLC 40. Uncommon Communication 41. PruVisor Management

Consulting 42. Council Fire 43. Black Drone 44. Life Elixir 45. HASHI Consulting Japan 46. Auden Digital 47. Sunicola Consolidated Ltd 48. Advisory365 49. AIZEN CONSULTING 50. howtosellmybusiness.com

"Business consultants need to understand the unique challenges small businesses face," said Sara Philibotte, senior business development analyst at Clutch. "The business consulting companies featured today have demonstrated not only a superior knowledge of the industries in which they work but also great empathy toward their clients."

The Clutch team researched hundreds of small business consulting firms to create this report. Clutch's research methodology includes a variety of factors such as reviews, market presence, work experience, and clientele.

Results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrix on August 12, 2020. Rankings are dynamic, and this report may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website. The full research can be found at https://clutch.co/consulting/small-business .

