New Report Details the 50 Leading Small Business Consultants in 2020

B2B ratings and reviews platform Clutch released its list of the 50 highest performing small business consulting firms for 2020. Ranking criteria was based on each company's ability to deliver for its clients and leadership within the business consulting industry.

Clutch

Aug 17, 2020, 08:43 ET

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch unveiled its 2020 list of the top 50 small business consulting firms. As part of Clutch's Small Business Solidarity program, Clutch is excited to recognize these top 50 firms for their excellence in supporting the small business community.

Small businesses generate nearly half of all U.S. economic activity, and the consultants featured in Clutch's research have served as key supporters for businesses across all industries.

Top Business Consultants in 2020
The leaders are as follows:

1. Franchise Marketing
Systems

2. Anchor Advisors, Ltd.

3. TechSci Research
LLC

4. OGScapital

5. Build. Change. Impact.

6. Argona Partners

7. Flywheel LLC

8. Agency Growth Consultant
LLC

9. Orchid Black

10. Out2Bound

11. Spectacular Academy

12. Out of the Box Advisors

13. Firestitch Inc.

14. The Jill Raff Group

15. Atlena

16. Confidant Global

17. Core Money Engine

18. Aciron Consulting, Inc.

19. Brand New Matter

20. BellaVix

21. ZAD Consulting Group

22. Sales Schema

23. Your Outsourced CFO

24. Apex Privacy

25. Etch

26. Amazing Solutions, Inc.

27. PANONY

28. The Big Leaf

29. Viral Strategy Group

30. Westside Financial

31. Local Asset - Client
Acquisition Agency

32. 7Things sp. z o.o.

33. Agility Consulting
International

34. KOISRA Co., Ltd

35. VINT Consult

36. Witstuners

37. MPWR Coaching

38. Innerplum Consulting

39. Oteri Consulting Group,
LLC

40. Uncommon Communication

41. PruVisor Management
Consulting

42. Council Fire

43. Black Drone

44. Life Elixir

45. HASHI Consulting Japan

46. Auden Digital

47. Sunicola Consolidated Ltd

48. Advisory365

49. AIZEN CONSULTING

50. howtosellmybusiness.com

"Business consultants need to understand the unique challenges small businesses face," said Sara Philibotte, senior business development analyst at Clutch. "The business consulting companies featured today have demonstrated not only a superior knowledge of the industries in which they work but also great empathy toward their clients."

The Clutch team researched hundreds of small business consulting firms to create this report. Clutch's research methodology includes a variety of factors such as reviews, market presence, work experience, and clientele.

Results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrix on August 12, 2020. Rankings are dynamic, and this report may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website. The full research can be found at https://clutch.co/consulting/small-business.

About Clutch
Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.

Contact
Sara Philibotte
202.609.9922
[email protected]

