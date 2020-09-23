New Report from Cision Uncovers a Decade's Worth of Media Insights

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision, an industry-leading earned media communications management and media advisory platform, today published a new report entitled "A Decade's Worth of Insight Into Media Preferences: Looking back at 10+ years of State of the Media". Cision has produced the State of the Media since 2010 and wanted to reflect on the totality of the industry survey results to see what lessons could be discovered in their archives.

Download and read "A Decade's Worth of Insight Into Media Preferences".

(PRNewsfoto/Cision Ltd.) Journalistic perception of public trust

Cision's State of the Media Report is a survey of original research, pulling together insights from journalists and influencers to capture their experience in the industry and their impressions around certain trends year-to-year. The survey has grown to now capture thousands of responses from over 15 countries.

While the annual survey's focus has shifted over the years, Cision still found consistent trends spanning the entire past decade – from trust in news sources to how journalists prefer to be pitched.

"A Decade's Worth of Insight Into Media Preferences" also highlights:

The major trends that have emerged over the past decade

How the industry has reacted and adapted to major changes

How PR professionals can better engage with journalists

How trust in the media has shifted over the years

The continued importance of press releases

"Looking back at a decade of insights from Cision's State of the Media has not only proved the value of analyzing data over time, but it has magnified the incredible changes in media in the last decade," said Sarah Parker, Content Marketing Manager at Cision. "Despite so many changes, we found that 10 years later, there are still countless similarities when it comes to the relationship between the media and PR professionals. While the landscape has greatly shifted, the importance of communicators building authentic relationships with journalists, by providing relevant and trustworthy content, has never been truer."

A Decade's Worth of Insight Into Media Preferences: Looking back at 10+ years of State of the Media

About Cision

Cision is a leading global provider of earned media software and wire distribution services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,800 employees with offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Dersh

PR Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Cision Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.cision.com

