New Report from Pillsbury and Mergermarket Finds U.S. Dealmakers See Opportunity in New Administration, Are Ready to Capitalize

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new M&A report from Pillsbury, not only has the United States deal market stabilized, but investors overwhelmingly believe M&A activity is primed for significantly more growth in the near-term. The firm found that a whopping 92% of industry participants they surveyed expect to undertake M&A transactions this year, with fully half planning even larger deals.

Published in conjunction with Mergermarket, Pillsbury's U.S. M&A: State of Affairs and Outlook Under the Biden-Harris Administration report reflects Q1 surveys of 150 U.S.-based corporate and private equity executives. Respondents were asked to share their insights into how the new U.S. presidential administration might impact M&A in the United States.

Overall, the results point towards a significant increase in deal volume in 2021. 59% of corporate respondents anticipate closing between 1-3 M&A deals over the next 12 months, and 25% expect to complete four or more. Just 7% reported undertaking that many deals in 2020. Those on the PE side are even more bullish. While one-quarter of private equity-focused respondents say they completed four or more deals in 2020, 56% expect to meet or exceed that threshold in the next 12 months.

Other Key findings from the report include:

Respondents largely agree the Biden-Harris administration will have a positive impact on M&A: 64% of corporates and 60% of PE firms surveyed say the administration will be either conducive or very conducive for their dealmaking in the U.S.

The key driver of M&A activity over the next 12 months will be pursuing digital transformation: 24% (the largest such share) of respondents identify this as the most significant factor, and a further 19% cite it as their number-two concern.

Rising regulatory scrutiny is by far the most significant risk to respondents' dealmaking over the next 12 months. 45% identified it as their primary concern, followed—at some distance—by geopolitical concerns/U.S. trade policy (16%) and higher corporate tax rates (13%).

Both corporate and PE respondents expect most of their deals over the next 12 months will be domestic. Corporates are far more likely to consider cross-border transactions however, with one-third of those respondents suggesting interest in international deals (as opposed to only 27% for PE respondents).

"Clearly, executives expect U.S. M&A dealmaking to continue to grow in the near term, with significant tailwinds from stimulus measures, the low cost of capital and a strong U.S. vaccine rollout," noted Pillsbury M&A co-leader Jon Russo.

Additional link and information: https://www.pillsburylaw.com/images/content/1/5/v2/153267/MM-Pillsbury-US-MA-Outlook-Under-Biden-2021-FINAL.pdf

