New Report On The Evolution Of Channel Shopping Uncovers Opportunities For Brands And Retailers In This Next Decade

DENVER, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The most recent issue of The Checkout, a longitudinal study powered by The Integer Group®, examines shifts in shopper behavior across retail channels over the past decade. As omnichannel offerings continue to blend the physical and digital worlds and shoppers are adapting to seamless experiences, there have been noticeable shifts in frequency of shopping within specific channels, behavior by demographics, and perceptions of value, all uncovering new considerations for brands and retailers entering this next decade. Data and findings include:

Evolving Value Expectations

Shoppers have evolved their view on value in 2019 as compared to 10 years ago. While value is a combination of price and quality, a heavier emphasis was placed on quality in 2019 compared to 2009. This may be because people are becoming more conscious and purposeful with their purchases and the volume at which they purchase.

In terms of specific brands and retailers, respondents were asked to list those that communicate "value," revealing consistencies and shifts in the last decade among brands and retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Nike, Dove, Revlon, Toyota, Ford, Apple, Samsung, Kellogg's and more. For example, Walmart retained its value perception in the Stores category, while Kellogg's fell from #1 to #3 in Foods, as did Honda in Cars/Accessories/Parts. And from a Cosmetics/Toiletries standpoint, Dove jumped several brands to overtake the top spot.

The study also analyzed responses that included private labels as brands that communicate "value," which revealed that shoppers may not recognize private label as such when they are increasingly being marketed as brand names.

Shopping Fragmentation

Shopping habits are becoming increasingly fragmented. Every channel considered to be part of everyday shopping has seen an increase in trip frequency, e.g., grocery and dollar stores both saw a 6% increase in the number of people visiting daily, while convenience and club saw 6% and 7% increases, respectively, in the number of people visiting weekly. Retailers should anticipate smaller basket sizes and varying need states depending on the trip driver, which will have implications across store layout, merchandising, pricing and more.

Gendered Shopping Nuances

Shifts in shopping expectations and behaviors vary by demographic, revealing interesting data related to trip frequency and attitudes. For example, in 2019, men visited every channel more frequently than women and placed an extreme importance on brand names. And while women are more likely to prepare a list, they indicated a 17% higher likelihood of buying things they did not intend to. Understanding the evolution of these nuanced habits allows for brands and retailers to capitalize on evolving behaviors and attitudes.

For more data and implications, download The Checkout report in full. For more information, join the conversation "inside the commerce experience" at integer.com/shopper-culture.

