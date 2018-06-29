New Report Provides Salary Data for Medical Genetics Professionals in the United States: The American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics Salary Survey Report is Now Available

The ACMG Salary Survey Report has been a vital source of industry salary information for more than the past 10 years. Like the 2015 ACMG Salary Survey, the 2017 survey tool included information regarding gender, region, the extent to which salary increases and decreases were awarded during both the current and prior fiscal years, and MD/DO salaries based on relative value units (RVUs) generated as a medical geneticist. The Report also includes an analysis of both MD/DO and PhD salaries as a function of time spent performing various responsibilities such as laboratory direction, direct patient care, administration, research, and teaching.

New to the 2017 Report are data regarding participation in remunerated outside professional activities and other professional income. The new Report also includes analyses that stratify the salaries of those working in high-cost areas with those in other areas.

The ACMG Salary Survey Report is free to all ACMG members; non-members can purchase this valuable report for $400.00 at http://www.acmg.net/ACMG/Shop/ACMG/Store/StoreLayouts/Store_Home.aspx?hkey=f7c58e7a-7f28-4a5c-9350-bcc9ae4e3d18.

About the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) and ACMG Foundation

Founded in 1991, ACMG is the only nationally recognized medical society dedicated to improving health through the clinical practice of medical genetics and genomics. The American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (www.acmg.net) provides education, resources and a voice for more than 2,200 biochemical, clinical, cytogenetic, medical and molecular geneticists, genetic counselors and other healthcare professionals, nearly 80% of whom are board certified in the medical genetics specialties. The College's mission is to develop and sustain genetic initiatives in clinical and laboratory practice, education and advocacy. Three guiding pillars underpin ACMG's work: 1) Clinical and Laboratory Practice 2) Education and 3) Advocacy. Genetics in Medicine, published monthly, is the official ACMG peer-reviewed journal. ACMG's website (www.acmg.net) offers a variety of resources including Policy Statements, Practice Guidelines, Educational Resources, and a Find Genetic Services tool. The educational and public health programs of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics are dependent upon charitable gifts from corporations, foundations, and individuals through the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine.

SOURCE American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics

Related Links

http://www.acmg.net

